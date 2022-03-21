 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Take Me to the Atmospheric River

New, 3 comments

Baseball Dawgs sweep Apple Cup, more football previews, Rowing gets back on the water

By CollinOM

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...