Dots: Take Me to the Atmospheric River

- If you’re like me, there’s only one part of UW football that Jimmy Lake’s departure makes you nervous about — can the DBs continue to perform at the level they have for the past several years? Dawgman previews the DB position group, reminding that “Former walk-on Mishael Powell is the only Washington cornerback returning with starts from the 2021 season” and “Jacobe Covington didn’t start a game in 2021, but he played in all 12 of them, and he had the best Pro Football Focus tackling grade of any of the cornerbacks.”
- “Why doesn’t college football use helmet communication like the NFL? Inside a new system that could change that” (Chris Vannini, The Athletic) “Another concern among some SEC has been suspected privately: Headsets would eliminate the ability to steal signals. The concept of stealing signals is an open secret in coaching, and some programs have elaborate operations.”
- The baseball Apple Cup was all Dawgs, outscoring the Cougs 25-7 for a three game sweep in the home series.
HUSKIES SWEEP!! The Dawgs take the final game of the #BoeingAppleCup Series 14-3!!#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/OstOFBmfDN— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 20, 2022
- Softball lost 6-5 to Cal on Sunday, going 1-2 in the away series in three close contests.
- UW Track & Field competed against other Washington state colleges at the Doris Heritage Track Festival in West Seattle this weekend.
Dominant win for Aaliyah Wilson in the 100-meter dash, she clocks an 11.85 in her outdoor opener.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/yNScIvA66N— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 19, 2022
Dawgs are dancing #Great48 #GritBeforeGlory #MontlakeMagic pic.twitter.com/RvHO5nkgnn— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 20, 2022
Monday and Tuesday, the No. 8-ranked UW men play at the Duck Invitational at Eugene CC.— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) March 19, 2022
Details: https://t.co/ZbIDx5MHb2#GoHuskies! pic.twitter.com/aXCSdsGBcM
- “Senior men, junior women row to victories at 121st annual UW Class Day Regatta” (Scott Hanson, Seattle Times):
It was all smiles after UW's Class Day Regatta on Saturday, but the huge cheers from the junior women's boat when it edged the senior boat showed how much this competition means to the rowers. https://t.co/2gEcJa34m8— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) March 19, 2022
Good squat technique. #Dawgs https://t.co/aWX9IHViDX— Ron McKeefery (@RMcKeefery) March 18, 2022
- Legendary local and national sports journalist John Clayton, “The Professor”, passed away on Friday. “Known for outworking everyone, John Clayton loved every aspect of his job covering Seahawks and NFL” (Larry Stone, Seattle Times)
The PFWA mourns the passing of John Clayton. John was the PFWA's 19th president (1999-2000) and the organization's 2007 Bill Nunn Jr. Award recipient. "The Professor" was a friend to so many in our business. Our condolences to his wife Pat, family, colleagues and his many friends pic.twitter.com/66XLBeAXYF— Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) March 19, 2022
