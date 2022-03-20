Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The Recruiting Board

Happy Sunday Husky fans. This last week was somewhat quiet on the recruiting trail so I thought it might be a good opportunity to take a look at the recruiting board.

So far the Huskies have extended 133 offers in the 2023 class (which is a relatively high number for the Huskies). The Huskies have landed 1 commitment from those who have been offered, 3 star running back Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield. Rogers committed a few weeks ago, and he won’t be the last commit we will see this spring. The Huskies likely will likely be trying to take close to a full class in the 2023 class.

Here are some guys to watch this spring and who are likely to make their commitments (either to the Huskies or elsewhere).

5 star composite ranked quarterback Jaden Rashada from Pittsburg HS, CA is planning on making his commitment later this spring. Rashada holds offers from around the country, but some of the schools he is looking closely at are Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn State, UCLA and UW. If UW can get Rashada to visit this spring and check out spring ball they will have a good shot at landing a commitment from the 5th ranked quarterback in the country (after not taking one in the 2022 class it will important for the Huskies to land one in the 2023 class).

3 star linebacker Michael Montgomery from Garfield HS, WA has been on the Husky radar for a while when he was offered in October by the Husky staff. Rated as the 89th best linebacker Montgomery is a player who may look to commit this spring. Oregon recently offered Montgomery and they are definitely a school to keep an eye on. The Huskies appear to be the leader for the 6’3” 230 linebacker and if he makes his commitment this spring it will likely be to the hometown school.

4 star tight end Jackson Bowers from Mountain View HS, AZ will likely make his way back up to Husky stadium. Rated as the 13th best tight end in the country, Bowers has been up to Montlake several times and appears to be favoring the Huskies, but he is also looking at Arizona, BYU, Oregon and UW. If he makes his decision this spring the Huskies look like they are in a good shape to land his commitment.

There are lots of other players who likely will make their up to campus to check out spring practice. As we get word on which recruits are heading to campus I will make sure and post updates weekly on who made it to campus and if any commitments are in. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.