Wednesday Dots- Huskies, QBs, and Draftees

- Christian Caple has his Husky mailbag up at The Athletic. He leads off this week with a discussion of mobility as an essential trait in a Kalen DeBoer QB. Caple looks at past press conferences to conclude that DeBoer would like a QB who can move, but the ability to pass comes first.
- Mel Kiper has his latest mock draft available for ESPN. No surprises here; Kiper agrees with the growing consensus that Trent McDuffie will land in the first half of the first round and Kyler Gordon later in the round.
- Dawgman has a spring position preview for one of the more intriguing position battles of 2022- the running backs. Between incumbents Richard Newton and Cam Davis, younger options like Jayveon Sunday and Caleb Berry, and shiny new toy Emeka Megwa, there are many ways playing time could break down in the fall.
- Tina Langley’s first season as UW women’s basketball coach didn’t produce an immediate turnaround, but the Dawgs have a chance to show growth in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament.
- Arizona dominated USC last night in men’s basketball to clinch the Pac-12 regular season title. The conference looked like a three-team race between these two and UCLA, but the Wildcats pulled away as the dominant team and look like a threat in the tournament.
Thomas averaged 41 points in three games with Denver’s G League team recently. He also had NBA stops with the Lakers and Mavericks this season. https://t.co/1nLJSkl1L9— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2022
#Washington Cade Otton is a top-5 TE in this class but won’t be healthy enough (ankle) to work out at the Combine. Still rehabbing.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 2, 2022
Amazing day At UW today appreciate all the love I got today from the #HomeTeam today was special for sure Thankyou @KalenDeBoer , @GrubbRyan and the rest of the UW staff for an amazing time !! https://t.co/ArBgyS6oPv— Gabarri Johnson (@GabarriJohnson5) March 2, 2022
Washington this week ☔️☔️☔️— Mitchell Agude (@OfficialAgude) March 2, 2022
Will be in Seattle from the 4th-6th!
