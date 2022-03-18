If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

2023 interior OL Landen Hatchett (younger brother of 3rd-year frosh Geirean) talks recruitment as he plans other visits around the Pac-12.

Dan Raley profiles 5th year PK Peyton Henry, who has been a (mostly) consistent kicker with limited range.

Dawgman continues their spring preview by position group, and looks into the EDGE players, where things are wide open.

Softball

No. 7 Washington begins Pac-12 play Friday at Cal, 3:00pm. Series continues Saturday at 2:30pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. All games on Pac-12 Networks.

“Baylee is one of the best players I’ve ever coached. I don’t say that very often.” Heather Tarr said of the senior infielder and Texas A&M transfer.

!



One month into the season, @bayleekling:

Tied for second nationally with 12 home runs

Second in the nation with 39 RBIs

Hitting .461 / .517 / 1.092#NCAASoftball x @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/JvgRCOT3yb — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 17, 2022

Baseball

Diamond Dawgs (9-8) looking to end three game losing streak, with WSU visiting Husky Ballpark for a three game series beginning Friday Night:

Gymnastics

The GymDawgs come into the Pac-12 Championships as the 6th seed.

Retro Dot

