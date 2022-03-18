 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Can Peyton Henry become more reliable from distance?

New, 13 comments

The 5th year kicker has converted just 4 of 12 kicks over 40 yards

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Montana at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

.

Softball

No. 7 Washington begins Pac-12 play Friday at Cal, 3:00pm. Series continues Saturday at 2:30pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. All games on Pac-12 Networks.

.

“Baylee is one of the best players I’ve ever coached. I don’t say that very often.” Heather Tarr said of the senior infielder and Texas A&M transfer.

.

Baseball

Diamond Dawgs (9-8) looking to end three game losing streak, with WSU visiting Husky Ballpark for a three game series beginning Friday Night:

.

Gymnastics

The GymDawgs come into the Pac-12 Championships as the 6th seed.

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...