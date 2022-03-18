If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
- 2023 interior OL Landen Hatchett (younger brother of 3rd-year frosh Geirean) talks recruitment as he plans other visits around the Pac-12.
- Dan Raley profiles 5th year PK Peyton Henry, who has been a (mostly) consistent kicker with limited range.
- Dawgman continues their spring preview by position group, and looks into the EDGE players, where things are wide open.
Softball
No. 7 Washington begins Pac-12 play Friday at Cal, 3:00pm. Series continues Saturday at 2:30pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm. All games on Pac-12 Networks.
To conference we go ⏰#MightyAreTheWomen
“Baylee is one of the best players I’ve ever coached. I don’t say that very often.” Heather Tarr said of the senior infielder and Texas A&M transfer.
!— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 17, 2022
One month into the season, @bayleekling:
Tied for second nationally with 12 home runs
Second in the nation with 39 RBIs
Hitting .461 / .517 / 1.092#NCAASoftball x @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/JvgRCOT3yb
Baseball
Diamond Dawgs (9-8) looking to end three game losing streak, with WSU visiting Husky Ballpark for a three game series beginning Friday Night:
The Huskies take on Washington State tomorrow in their Pac-12 Conference home opener. It's the first of three games as part of the #BoeingAppleCup Series!
️ https://t.co/rn6YDCmVCF
https://t.co/CYKzlzR2bW
@Pac12Network
https://t.co/sLJa2MpMwx#DaWgStrong @BoeingWA pic.twitter.com/SOYqnOZZWu
Gymnastics
The GymDawgs come into the Pac-12 Championships as the 6th seed.
Ready for business #GritBeforeGlory #Great48 #GymDawgs #MontlakeMagic
Retro Dot
