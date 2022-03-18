The transfer portal has officially made its way to Seattle for the second straight offseason as PG Dominiq Penn became the first Washington player to enter the portal. The news was first announced on Wednesday afternoon by Verbal Commits but Penn confirmed it this morning. The 6’2 guard out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Ohio played 9 minutes this season for Washington across 6 games.

Penn was an unrated recruit coming out of high school as he ended up committing late during the pandemic and joining the Huskies for winter quarter in 2021. He redshirted and did not appear in a game last year as Washington went 5-21. This year the Huskies clearly had needs at the guard spot as they brought in Terrell Brown Jr., Daejon Davis, and PJ Fuller at the position through the transfer portal. Even when Davis got hurt, Penn wasn’t able to crack the rotation though. He did show off some shooting ability in his incredibly limited playing time scoring 6 points on 2/3 3pt with 1 rebound and 1 assist in those 9 minutes. Although trying to glean much of anything with that sample size is an exercise in futility.

With the transfer of Penn, Washington now returns only PJ Fuller from the guard position on this year’s roster. There are a pair of incoming recruits to help take their place with Koren Johnson and Keyon Menifield. Both show potential but it’s unclear how ready they’ll be to step in and produce from day one. Washington will almost certainly look to add a veteran guard option through the transfer portal so they aren’t forced to rely on the freshmen.

There are still a great many unknowns about Washington’s roster but with Penn entering the portal that officially means the Huskies have all 13 scholarships spoken for if every other Dawg with eligibility chooses to come back. That is not viewed as the likely outcome however and you will more than likely hear about some additional departures in the coming days and weeks.

Hopefully Penn is able to find a spot where he can settle in and get reliable playing time. It didn’t look like that was ever going to happen at Washington but there’s no reason for Husky fans not to wish him the best moving forward. Good luck Dom!