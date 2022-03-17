St. Patrick’s Day Dots: It’s Madness, Madness!

Not all that much going on today, but:
- Christian Caple takes a shot at predicting Washington’s defensive depth charts.
- Max released a tight ends and receivers spring preview yesterday.
Ready for business #GritBeforeGlory #Great48 #GymDawgs #MontlakeMagic pic.twitter.com/wC4ESa5fK9— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) March 17, 2022
!— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 17, 2022
One month into the season, @bayleekling:
Tied for second nationally with 12 home runs
Second in the nation with 39 RBIs
Hitting .461 / .517 / 1.092#NCAASoftball x @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/JvgRCOT3yb
I love Tyrann Mathieu and I also love Jalen Pitre. Either one of them would be great for Washington. Kyler Gordon is another guy I think would be a good add in round two as well.— Damien (@DABartonek) March 17, 2022
Trent McDuffie is a great name for a DB. Don't ask me why.— Siva (@siva2_) March 17, 2022
Happy St. Paddy’s Day, here’s some green:
No chance @KingCountyWA is getting pinched today! We're decked out in Green from north to south and east to west. #StPatricksDay @KCDNRP @kingcountyparks pic.twitter.com/F2JokrHqoN— Anita Kissée (@KCDNRPAnita) March 17, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
