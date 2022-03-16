 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Posse’s on Montlake

Huskies’ digital media steps up

By andrewberg7

Some come to laugh their past away

Some come to make it just one more day

Whichever way your pleasure tends

If you plant Dots you’re gonna harvest the wind

  • I don’t usually start Dots with a Tweet, but this video from UW’s Loyal to the Soil marketing campaign is too good to pass up. It’s an adrenaline rush and nostalgia trip at the same time. Hats off to the video production team.

  • Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens is the top HS running back on the West Coast and he took home MVP honors at the National Prep Showcase. He spoke highly of Kalen DeBoer and the UW staff, but with a truly national recruitment, adding him to the class will not be easy.

