Wednesday Dots: Posse’s on Montlake

Some come to laugh their past away

Some come to make it just one more day

Whichever way your pleasure tends

If you plant Dots you’re gonna harvest the wind

I don’t usually start Dots with a Tweet, but this video from UW’s Loyal to the Soil marketing campaign is too good to pass up. It’s an adrenaline rush and nostalgia trip at the same time. Hats off to the video production team.

Put on for the CITY of SEATTLE!#LoyalToTheSoil pic.twitter.com/BgeXesrHT9 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 16, 2022

After a coaching staff change and plenty of roster turnover, the defensive depth chart will look quite different in the fall. Christian Caple take a stab at projecting the most likely lineups based on the team’s activity so far. The article serves as yet another reminder that getting ZTF back was a really big deal.

Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens is the top HS running back on the West Coast and he took home MVP honors at the National Prep Showcase. He spoke highly of Kalen DeBoer and the UW staff, but with a truly national recruitment, adding him to the class will not be easy.

The Dawgs took care of business on the softball field over the weekend and their sweep earned Kinsey Fiedler Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors. Fiedler homered in her first at-bat in her home stadium and added two more by the end of the weekend.

After a great visit and talk with the coaches I am blessed to say I have committed to play at the University of Washington. @UW_Football @CoachJuice6 @ProanoOfficial @KalenDeBoer @CoachLeeMarks thank you and I am ready to see what the future has in store. pic.twitter.com/P5Dv2neykP — Aiden “Ponyboy” Taylor (@ataylormade44) March 16, 2022

Washington baseball fumbles ninth-inning opportunities against Portland, falling 5-4 Tuesday evening |via @EthanArleshttps://t.co/IvqN5XztEH — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 16, 2022

RANT



15 players make 1st/2nd/3rd team All-America. It's really damn hard to make these lists. But it's even harder when the people who are making the lists are only watching eastern US, Top 25 basketball. https://t.co/EwHVAQyIbb — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) March 15, 2022