Dots: Pro Dawgs Re-Signing

Your Tuesday Dots n’ stuff:
- Three former Huskies re-signed with their NFL teams over the weekend.
- Dawgman recaps the men’s basketball season in podcast form.
- Washington makes this ESPN writer’s hypothetical 64-team bracket for 2022.
- Recapping Carson Bruener’s 2021 and where he stands heading into 2022.
- A roundup of the Tweets:
Morning Husky Nation! Miss you guys ☠️— (@iRiichh) March 15, 2022
In Week 9, @Ocho_Trice had a birthday AND a #RiddleMaster win, adding another title for @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/uKvvFAztju— UW_LEAP (@UW_LEAP) March 15, 2022
Pen to paper. ✍️— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 14, 2022
Congrats, Coleman!! pic.twitter.com/ydOPGZmmh0
.@GregGaines99's mic'd up during the divisional round was an all-timer. pic.twitter.com/64jg7ic5dh— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 12, 2022
Fiedler Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 14, 2022
>> https://t.co/dBEZoPXUEO#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/TUtmxVTRju
