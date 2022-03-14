Dots: Spring on the Way

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Spring practices are fast approaching. Christian Caple ponders the “Washington depth chart projection: How will Kalen DeBoer’s first offense line up?” “Will UW’s returning offensive players thrive within a more wide open — and proven — offensive scheme?”
- Here’s the updated Dawgman list of offers to football recruits, and they also have a podcast on TEs and O lineman. It’s 40 minutes long which means you can listen to the whole thing on your commute from West Seattle to downtown without the West Seattle bridge - which celebrates two years of being closed this month! Allright party!
- I’ll never get tired of seeing these:
What a tremendous night with new UW football coach @KalenDeBoer. We had a packed house, raised a lot of money for Kitsap youth/amateur sports & heard his plan for turning things around in Montlake. We really appreciate him taking the time to come to Kitsap. #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/AIh1TOosfp— Kitsap Athletic Roundtable (@KAR_360) March 13, 2022
Never seen this type of marketing at SeaTac before. I wonder how many of these are scattered around the city? #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/YXPHxQWBcD— Pie God (@PieGodUW) March 14, 2022
- ICYMI: “Five-star recruit in Class of 2023 signs agreement with collective that could pay him more than $8 million”. “...The player hands over the exclusive rights to use of his NIL, which... could dissuade him from entering the transfer portal, as he would not be able to make paid appearances promoting his next school.“ (Stewart Mandel, The Athletic)
- Softball run-ruled Northern Colorado twice and outscored opponents 30-5 in 3 wins this weekend. “Huskies Conclude Colorado Trip with 9-0 Defeat of Northern Colorado”
OMG Baylee. Third 2-run homer of the game (she also doubled). 12 homers on the year should tie Klingler for the national lead with Nebraska's Billie Andrews, unless someone else has hit 3+ in the past couple days. 38 RBI definitely is #1.— Highly Recommend(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) March 12, 2022
No NIT or CBI for Washington. The Huskies finish 17-15 following quarterfinal loss in Pac-12 tournament. https://t.co/RBIBbDPFtX— Percy Allen (@percyallen) March 14, 2022
Huskies Win Sixth-Straight, Turn Back Buffs— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) March 13, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/tqj5Fb3ZoH#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/ZdS3jcgAHZ
With the final points tallied, the Husky men's squad places 2⃣1⃣st overall at NCAA Indoors with its ten team points.— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 13, 2022
Best finish since the 2016 meet. Heading outdoors in ☝️ week!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/utt5xhuBE6
ProDawg @Joel_Dahmen is currently in a tie for 11th place @THEPLAYERSChamp. He is 2 under on his day with 7 holes left in the 3rd round. Best of luck tomorrow! #GoHuskies!— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) March 14, 2022
- “Pac-12 Conference Inducts Tina Frimpong Ellertson Into Hall of Honor” Frimpong Ellertson was two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year and UW women’s soccer all-time leading scorer.
Congratulations to Washington women's soccer alum and assistant coach, Tina Frimpong Ellertson on being inducted into the 2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor!— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) March 11, 2022
Read more -> https://t.co/Xli54jDoRU#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/lC7uJENJHI
