Recruiting Roundup: Several Husky Recruits Make Their Way Up To Montlake

Happy daylight savings day Husky fans. There has been a lot of movement on the recruiting trail this last week. From new offers going out, to some unofficial visitors making their way up to campus the Husky coaches are definitely putting in the leg work for the 2023 class.

On the visitor front there was a large contingent from California that made their way north. Among the visitors was 3 star tight end Collins Acheampong from Fairmont Prep Academy, CA. Listed at 6’7” and around 230 pounds, Acheampong currently holds a Husky offer along with offers from LSU, Oregon, UCLA and USC. Acheampong is a good looking athlete that plays basketball as well. Getting him on campus likely helped the Huskies chances in being able to land him. Also on campus were 2024 linebacker Shakir Collins from Riverside Prep, CA and 2025 athlete Lamason Waller from Sultana HS, CA. Both players were offered while on campus and both are some of the more highly recruited players at their position out west in their respective classes. Here are some of Acheampong’s highlights:

Freshman year Varsity football highlights pic.twitter.com/iHjhSyexOz — Collins Acheampong (@collin6_) December 20, 2021

Another player who made their way up to Seattle was 3 star offensive tackle Elishah Jackett from El Modena HS, CA. Listed at 6’7” and around 280 pounds, Jackett is rated as the 45th best offensive tackle in the country. With offers from Texas, USC, UW and UCLA, Jackett is one of the more highly recruited lineman out west in the 2023 class. The Husky coaches would love to add Jackett to their roster and they likely will be a major factor in his recruitment until he makes his decision.

All of these unofficial visitors are a testament to how hard the coaches are hitting recruiting. The Husky coaches have been really aggressive in offering prospects and it will likely bear fruit out once the ink is dry on the 2023 class.

