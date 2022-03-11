If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
- This ESPN Roundtable talks 2022 breakout players across the nation. ZTF cracks the list of “Which defensive player not named Will Anderson Jr. will have the biggest presence”
- Dan Raley continues his numerical rundown of the UW roster, and highlights DB Julius Irvin (#29).
- Mike Vorel hypes up DT Von Tunuufi, who got a lot of looks last season as a true freshman, and made the most of it.
.
They called it watching film for years after it was actually tape, and now it’s mostly called watching tape... even though there’s no tape anymore. Trent McDuffie is old school:
Washington DB teach tape @trent_mcduffie #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/AaHay5fcwP— Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 10, 2022
.
Men’s Hoops
Keeping pace with a ranked team for the first time of the season, the Huskies’ defense kept them within range of an upset for the majority of the game:
With a chance to send its quarterfinal Pac-12 Tournament matchup with USC to overtime, @UW_MBB couldn't sink a bucket when it mattered most, falling 65-61 | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/MdOlehOJDK— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 11, 2022
.
Washington forced 23 USC turnovers, but UW (17-15, 11-9) made only one of their last 12 shots:
GAME WRAP: @UW_MBB did what they've done all year long, they battled their hearts out. But they couldn't overcome the loss of Nate Roberts as USC found a way to outlast the Hoop Dawgs, 65-61. Their season is done. @Dawgman247#GoHuskies #HoopDawgs #woof https://t.co/dnF8RlICQG— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 11, 2022
.
Dawgs go stone-cold from the floor (24%) in the 2nd half:
FINAL STATS: USC is able to fade 23 turnovers and held Terrell Brown, Jr. to 2 second-half points to eventually outlast the Huskies 65-61. Brown finished the game with 23 points. Huskies finish their season 17-15 overall, 12-10 in conference (including tournament). @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/MPYLHOkGWQ— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) March 11, 2022
.
Men’s Tennis
Thursday’s loss marked UW’s first loss to a team ranked outside of the top-16. The Huskies play New Mexico in the final day of the San Diego Shakedown Friday at 2pm.
After leading 3-1, @UW_MTennis lost three singles matches in a row in a rough 4-3 loss to Penn on Thursday | via @TKadian21 https://t.co/IX0xF5nNlI— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) March 11, 2022
.
Softball
Due to weather, Washington’s Friday games in Fort Collins, Colorado against Northern Colorado and Colorado State have been canceled.
Doubleheader Saturday: Northern Colorado at 9:00 am PT, before taking on host Colorado State at 2:00 pm PT.
Washington's Friday Games in Colorado Canceled— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 9, 2022
>> https://t.co/e8fEVbhMda#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/ZcVPQUmU6g
.
Baseball
Same story for UW Baseball:
SCHEDULE UPDATE— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) March 10, 2022
Due to inclement weather, this Friday's baseball game at Utah has been rescheduled. Saturday's game will now be a doubleheader starting at 10am PST.
️ Husky Schedule: https://t.co/Uh3MW5qoVU#DaWgStrong pic.twitter.com/2FtJmuRMFU
.
Retro Dot
Doesn't get old:
Loading comments...