Friday Dots: Season ends for UW Men’s Hoops

A winning record was hard-earned by this squad

By John Sayler
NCAA Basketball: PAC-12 Conference Tournament - Washington vs USC Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Football

  • Mike Vorel hypes up DT Von Tunuufi, who got a lot of looks last season as a true freshman, and made the most of it.

They called it watching film for years after it was actually tape, and now it’s mostly called watching tape... even though there’s no tape anymore. Trent McDuffie is old school:

Men’s Hoops

Keeping pace with a ranked team for the first time of the season, the Huskies’ defense kept them within range of an upset for the majority of the game:

Washington forced 23 USC turnovers, but UW (17-15, 11-9) made only one of their last 12 shots:

Dawgs go stone-cold from the floor (24%) in the 2nd half:

Men’s Tennis

Thursday’s loss marked UW’s first loss to a team ranked outside of the top-16. The Huskies play New Mexico in the final day of the San Diego Shakedown Friday at 2pm.

Softball

Due to weather, Washington’s Friday games in Fort Collins, Colorado against Northern Colorado and Colorado State have been canceled.

Doubleheader Saturday: Northern Colorado at 9:00 am PT, before taking on host Colorado State at 2:00 pm PT.

Baseball

Same story for UW Baseball:

Retro Dot

Doesn't get old:

