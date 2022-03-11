If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

They called it watching film for years after it was actually tape, and now it’s mostly called watching tape... even though there’s no tape anymore. Trent McDuffie is old school:

Keeping pace with a ranked team for the first time of the season, the Huskies’ defense kept them within range of an upset for the majority of the game:

With a chance to send its quarterfinal Pac-12 Tournament matchup with USC to overtime, @UW_MBB couldn't sink a bucket when it mattered most, falling 65-61 | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/MdOlehOJDK

Washington forced 23 USC turnovers, but UW (17-15, 11-9) made only one of their last 12 shots:

GAME WRAP: @UW_MBB did what they've done all year long, they battled their hearts out. But they couldn't overcome the loss of Nate Roberts as USC found a way to outlast the Hoop Dawgs, 65-61. Their season is done. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #HoopDawgs #woof https://t.co/dnF8RlICQG

Dawgs go stone-cold from the floor (24%) in the 2nd half:

FINAL STATS: USC is able to fade 23 turnovers and held Terrell Brown, Jr. to 2 second-half points to eventually outlast the Huskies 65-61. Brown finished the game with 23 points. Huskies finish their season 17-15 overall, 12-10 in conference (including tournament). @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/MPYLHOkGWQ

Thursday’s loss marked UW’s first loss to a team ranked outside of the top-16. The Huskies play New Mexico in the final day of the San Diego Shakedown Friday at 2pm.

After leading 3-1, @UW_MTennis lost three singles matches in a row in a rough 4-3 loss to Penn on Thursday | via @TKadian21 https://t.co/IX0xF5nNlI

.

Due to weather, Washington’s Friday games in Fort Collins, Colorado against Northern Colorado and Colorado State have been canceled.

Doubleheader Saturday: Northern Colorado at 9:00 am PT, before taking on host Colorado State at 2:00 pm PT.