Dots: De DeBoer Door

Hello everybody and welcome to Thursday. Here’s some dots:
- Mike Vorel talks about how Fresno State’s upset of UCLA opened the door for Mitchell Agude to consider Kalen DeBoer.
- Christian Caple on the 2021 recruiting class and who’s in a good position to make an impact next year.
- And lastly *ahem* IT’S CHERRY BLOSSOM TIYEEM *AIR HORN*
Home sweet home #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/VegjfOul4u— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) March 9, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...