Dots: Spring Around the Corner

New, 1 comment

Markelle Fultz injury return, spring football, and more.

By Jeff Gorman

NCAA Football: California at Washington Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

We are a month away from spring practice, so football content is starting to heat up. Get it all in Dots:

  • Markelle Fultz has made his return after tearing his ACL last year:

  • The Huskies have been mediocre this year, but Terrell Brown is putting together a great season:

