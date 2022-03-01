Dots: Spring Around the Corner

We are a month away from spring practice, so football content is starting to heat up. Get it all in Dots:
- Christian Caple’s latest from the Athletic - 10 Huskies to watch before spring practice.
- Michael Penix has been working this off season.
- Also from Husky Maven - a little about Emeka Megwa, an exciting running back prospect.
- Coach DeBoer keeps making the rounds:
Had a great time meeting another of our proud @UW_Football alumni and the @MayorofSeattle! It was a pleasure hearing the vision and passion you have for our great city! Appreciate your leadership Mayor Harrell! #OneSeattle #GoHuskies #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/CGbHUy24dr— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) March 1, 2022
- Markelle Fultz has made his return after tearing his ACL last year:
Markelle Fultz is officially back after tearing his ACL last January— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022
Good to see him back on the court pic.twitter.com/hLDJUKfpRr
Markelle Fultz is a certified smooth operator. (via @OrlandoMagic) pic.twitter.com/teEzSUmmX2— SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 1, 2022
- The Huskies have been mediocre this year, but Terrell Brown is putting together a great season:
Game No. 28 with Terrell hitting double-digit scoring#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/YdYXjONhVF— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) March 1, 2022
Loading comments...