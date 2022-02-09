Wednesday Dots: Wine and Combine

When I think back on all the Dots I learned in high school

It’s a wonder I can think at all

The NFL released its list of players invited to the 2022 Draft Combine. Kyler Gordon, Trent McDuffie, Cade Otton, and Luke Wattenberg all received invitations. Notably, Bookie Radley-Hiles was not on the list.

The Seattle Times has an in-depth preview of the UW Softball team, which looks like another contender for national prominence. Slick-fielding Sis Bates is out, but ace pitcher Gabbie Plain is back and Baylee Klingler leads the offense. Touted recruits Kinsey Feidler and Rylee Holtorf will reinforce the middle infield.

Former Husky hooper Justin Holiday was part of a big trade between the Pacers and Kings yesterday. Holiday will join Domantas Sabonis going to Sacramento for a package headlined by Tyrese Haliburton. Holiday’s vaccine status may complicate his playing time due to stricter California rules.

One of the low-key success stories of the winter for Husky football was the lack of defections after the coaching change. Kalen DeBoer explained that the re-recruitment was a more difficult process than he imagined, but keeping so many of the top returners will be crucial to his staff getting off to a strong start.

Another early coup for DeBoer was plucking recruiting director Courtney Morgan from Michigan to lead UW’s efforts. Morgan talked to Christian Caple about how he came to the decision to join the Dawgs.

Anyone else ready for spring ball already? ‍♂️ #BowDown — Bralen Trice (@Ocho_Trice) February 9, 2022

UW starts out 6th in Pac-12 and 61st overall in initial 2022 SP+. Seems fair considering how UW ended the year and given it doesn't have a coaching change component. https://t.co/nFNVqNCCx6 — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 9, 2022

UW's Terrell Brown Jr. is 6th in the nation in scoring and 5th in steals (leads the Pac-12 in both). Should be a strong candidate for Pac-12 player of the year. — 206 Hoops (@206Hoops) February 9, 2022