Wednesday Dots: Wine and Combine

Dawgs get invites to glorious Indianapolis

By andrewberg7

  • The NFL released its list of players invited to the 2022 Draft Combine. Kyler Gordon, Trent McDuffie, Cade Otton, and Luke Wattenberg all received invitations. Notably, Bookie Radley-Hiles was not on the list.

  • The Seattle Times has an in-depth preview of the UW Softball team, which looks like another contender for national prominence. Slick-fielding Sis Bates is out, but ace pitcher Gabbie Plain is back and Baylee Klingler leads the offense. Touted recruits Kinsey Feidler and Rylee Holtorf will reinforce the middle infield.

  • One of the low-key success stories of the winter for Husky football was the lack of defections after the coaching change. Kalen DeBoer explained that the re-recruitment was a more difficult process than he imagined, but keeping so many of the top returners will be crucial to his staff getting off to a strong start.

  • Another early coup for DeBoer was plucking recruiting director Courtney Morgan from Michigan to lead UW’s efforts. Morgan talked to Christian Caple about how he came to the decision to join the Dawgs.

