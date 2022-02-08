Dots: Intrigue Season

Good day to you, and welcome to Dots. Here’s a roundup of Husky news and links to get you started on your Tuesday:
- Kalen DeBoer’s first recruiting class is behind him, so Mike Vorel assesses his first roster with UW’s 10 most intriguing players.
- Here is Bill Connelly’s annual returning production list. Washington is 36th overall and 3rd in the Pac-12.
- Drew Sample could see the field significantly in the Super Bowl if the Bengal’s CJ Uzomah is out injured.
- Another Husky in the Super Bowl, Greg Gaines, is quickly becoming a Rams fan favorite.
- And the Tweet that sums it all up:
Washington ➡️ #SuperBowl @drewcal @jake_browning @trapp07 @GregGaines99— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 7, 2022
Coleman Shelton#ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/yYgrJQGsag
- The Pro Bowl happened on Sunday! Not really a serious game, but great recognition for Budda Baker and Vita Vea on their tremendous seasons:
The Pro Bowl Dawgs @VitaVea @buddabaker32 #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/rxj0qDSbaK— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 7, 2022
- Maybe some Pro Bowls in the future for these two:
Top coverage grades among Cornerbacks in the red zone this season— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 7, 2022
1️⃣ Kyler Gordon: 87.9
2️⃣ Trent McDuffie: 86.4@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/LTl07axNqT
- Yesterday was IT’s birthday! Happy Birthday to an all time Husky!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the legend @isaiahthomas #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/mEaP5qs33Y— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 7, 2022
- Dejounte Murray keeps playing great basketball in the NBA:
Hometown Husky ➡️ 2022 #NBAAIIStar— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 7, 2022
Well deserved, @DejounteMurray ⭐️ #TougherTogether x #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/DULbyCIVLZ
That is all for today - GO DAWGS!
