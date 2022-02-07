Dots: Don’t Eat the Fake Snow

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- “UW Medicine says fake snow at Olympics could injure more athletes”
- Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 87-69 loss to the Stanford Cardinal. “Brown delivered another masterpiece and became the first Pac-12 player to tally the 30-7-6-5 benchmark in a game since at least 2010, according to the Pac-12.” (Percy Allen, Seattle Times)
Our @UW_Football staff had a great time yesterday meeting many WA HS coaches! Experienced first hand the WA coaching community working together for the greater good of the game with hopes to better impact the lives and communities each coach represents! Appreciate you all!— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) February 6, 2022
- With the amount of recent tweets floating around of “very blessed to receive an offer....”, Dawgman has a list of “all” the UW offers that have gone out to football recruits for 2022, 2023, and beyond (read the fine print).
- Christian Caple’s mailbag at the start of the weekend ranks the position groups, talks about the O line and Scott Huff, and how UW can compete with USC and Oregon in recruiting.
- WBB lost to Colorado in Boulder — “The Buffaloes defense handcuffed the Huskies (5-11, 0-8 Pac-12), holding UW to 15-for-42 shooting (35.7%) from the field.”
RJ Manke finished in the top 3 for the sixth time this season, and the Huskies notched their fifth top-5 finish of the year Saturday at the Amer Ari Invitational on the Big Island.— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) February 6, 2022
️ No. 16 Huskies Stay Sharp, Sweep Portland— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) February 4, 2022
Huskies win and advance to 7-0 on the season— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) February 6, 2022
Gym Dawgs get the .— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 6, 2022
A full team effort led @UWGymnastics to its first conference win of the season.#GoHuskies | #Pac12Gym pic.twitter.com/9mjDI6SxPk
2022 Position Previews: The Outfield ☀️— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 6, 2022
- Dawgs forever:
Mood all day.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 5, 2022
Washington mourns the loss of Husky Hall of Famer, Walt Hunt (1963-2022). pic.twitter.com/TnqKgOelLE— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 5, 2022
Go Dawgs!!
