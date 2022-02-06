Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look Forward At The 2023 Class

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff put a wrap on their 2022 class this last week, but they are already looking forward to the 2023 class. Last weekend the Husky coaches had over 150 future recruits on campus (many of them were 2023 recruits). Getting so many targets on campus is a good sign for the program and getting some of their top targets on campus will help their chances in landing them.

With 110 offer already out in the 2023 the Husky staff is casting a wider net than we have seen with some of the past staffs. The offers aren’t just on the west coast either as there have been offers extended as far away as North Carolina (with Courtney Morgan running a lot of the leg work for these prospects). Locally the Husky coaches have extended 8 offers locally in the 2023 class, which is fairly deep top to bottom. The Huskies are doing well with most of their local targets, but they will need to start building a fence in-state to keep the local stars home. Here is who has been offered locally.

5 Star defensive end Jaden Wayne from Lincoln HS.

4 star cornerback Caleb Presley from Rainier Beach HS.

4 star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner from Spanaway HS.

4 star quarterback Gabarri Johnson from Lincoln HS.

4 star running back Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens HS.

3 star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos from Kennedy Catholic HS.

3 star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS.

3 star linebacker Michael Montgomery from Garfield HS.

There has also been a flurry of offers in California which is another fertile recruiting bed for the Huskies. 35 offers have been extended in California for the 2023 class, and it looks like the Husky staff is zoning in on California as an area to try and land some more players from. With USC getting back to Normal and Oregon trying to continue their success in California the Huskies have their work cut out for them to try and reel in some of the top California prospects.

The 2023 class should be bigger than the 2022 class, and I would expect the number of signees to be closer to 20. The majority of the signees will likely come from both California and Washington state, and I would expect some commits to start trickling in this spring. With a bigger class the Huskies should be able to push themselves into the top 25 rankings for their class (if they can land some of their top targets).

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.