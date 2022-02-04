 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: UW Men win sixth of last seven

Beating up on the bad teams has helped the Dawgs climb into the top half of the Pac-12 standings

By John Sayler
NCAA Basketball: Washington at California Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Husky players can get paid for jersey sales. More information can be found HERE.

How many offers has the new staff tendered? By Dawgman’s best guess, it’s over 90:

Any student-athlete with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3-or- above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for this distinction:

Budda Baker is on the mend, and is attending his third consecutive Pro Bowl after making 98 tackles and a career-high three interceptions this season:

Men’s Hoops blows out Cal

Terrell Brown, Jr. puts on the hardhat and goes to work:

Brown, Jr., Jamal Bey and Daejon Davis combined for 58 points:

Dawgs on target: 51.6 FG% / 52.2 3FG% / 85.7 FT%

Someday, maybe a player or coach will say: “Yeah, we’re kind of looking ahead to that game two weeks from now.”

Softball

Heather Tarr is taking command of Team USA for the first time, having served as an assistant coach at the 2020 Olympics:

Women’s Tennis

UW will play twice more (at Rice and Baylor in early February), before the 16-team ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, WI Feb. 11-14.

Women’s Hoops

Strugglin’

Retro Dot

