Football

What does Kalen DeBoer want from his quarterback? Mike Vorel breaks down what the coach had to say this week.

Husky players can get paid for jersey sales. More information can be found HERE.

In an announcement from Fanatics and One Team Partners today, @UW_Football players have the opportunity to opt-in to monetize their jersey sales ahead of the 2022 season



UW joins a list of select schools that offer the option for its student-athleteshttps://t.co/8jHGgNbg8i — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) February 3, 2022

How many offers has the new staff tendered? By Dawgman’s best guess, it’s over 90:

Here is a chronology of scholarship offers made by the new @UW_Football staff for the 2022, 23, 24, and 2025 recruiting classes. We will update this list weekly and monthly as more offers are made public. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #woof https://t.co/Gy8ZBjmYJr — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 3, 2022

Any student-athlete with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3-or- above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for this distinction:

Budda Baker is on the mend, and is attending his third consecutive Pro Bowl after making 98 tackles and a career-high three interceptions this season:

Men’s Hoops blows out Cal

Terrell Brown, Jr. puts on the hardhat and goes to work:

Dawgs get the dub in dominant fashion.



Four @UW_MBB players scored in double figures to lead the Huskies to an 84-63 win over Cal.#GoHuskies | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/rDBACGADAP — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 4, 2022

Brown, Jr., Jamal Bey and Daejon Davis combined for 58 points:

GAME WRAP: The @UW_MBB starters accounted for nearly 90 percent of the total UW scoring as they took care of business in a big way, beating Cal 84-63 in Berkeley to go 7-3 in conference. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #woof https://t.co/Je6ioJLlOu — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 4, 2022

Dawgs on target: 51.6 FG% / 52.2 3FG% / 85.7 FT%

FINAL STATS: Jamal Bey, Terrell Brown, Jr., and Daejon Davis combined for 58 points, as @UW_MBB blows out Cal in Berkeley, 84-63, to move to 7-3 in league play. Cal has now lost 9 straight. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/Xl0kG2S09l — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 4, 2022

Someday, maybe a player or coach will say: “Yeah, we’re kind of looking ahead to that game two weeks from now.”

“We’re just taking it one game at a time.”



With @UW_MBB winning 5 of its last 6 games, @TheAndyKatz sits down with Pac-12 scoring leader @TerrellNBrown to discuss the Huskies’ recent surge. #GoHuskies | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/Bbz17bPhdL — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 3, 2022

Softball

Heather Tarr is taking command of Team USA for the first time, having served as an assistant coach at the 2020 Olympics:

Women’s Tennis

UW will play twice more (at Rice and Baylor in early February), before the 16-team ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Madison, WI Feb. 11-14.

Women’s Hoops

Strugglin’

Trying to break out of a 0-6 conference loss streak, @UW_WBB preps for the mountain schools | via @eviesmason https://t.co/XNV0Rjp5rr — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 3, 2022

