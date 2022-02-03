Dots: Day after signing day redux

Happy Thursday! Here, have some freshly picked, home-cooked dots:
- Mike Vorel on how Kalen DeBoer’s staff is working to rebuild trust and loyalty with Washington’s football community and high school players.
- Christian Caple dives into what we can infer from signing day and DeBoer’s press conference.
Sumner DB Tristan Dunn makes it official to IW. Read @SBLiveWA pic.twitter.com/d2YEoi0G8Z— Todd Milles (@ManyHatsMilles) February 2, 2022
Kalen DeBoer calls Tristan Dunn a safety. He says Dunn was one of the first names on his desk when he took the job.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022
A PWO added to the class too:
Huskies look like they pick up a PWO commitment from 6'1 Bellarmine Prep ATH Tristan Warner. https://t.co/F3jw8AnCOt— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 2, 2022
Kalen DeBoer says there's nothing he can confirm related to Jaxson Kirkland's situation.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022
Kalen DeBoer described the "husky" nickel position as "your really athletic safety or your really physical corner." Specifically mentioned Dom Hampton and possibly Tristan Dunn.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022
Love seeing our alumna do big things! https://t.co/CnjdKOApr3— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 3, 2022
This sounds good?
Never met a coach like him. Thank you for making me feel welcomed at home . @KalenDeBoer https://t.co/Wh1iGeb5EK— Alameda Ta’amu (@MEDATAAMU74) February 2, 2022
Meanwhile, around the league:
Herm Edwards right now https://t.co/Z5GrU9NE3v pic.twitter.com/fqJj9DJpln— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 2, 2022
✓ World Games Roster— USA Softball Women's National Team (@USASoftballWNT) February 1, 2022
Canada Cup Roster
Japan All-Star Series Roster
Coach Tarr on the pool of athletes selected to represent Team USA for the 2022 season ⤵
Stay tuned TOMORROW for the release of the additional 2️⃣ rosters pic.twitter.com/u7jsQffP9a
Lastly, the biggest news in all the land:
Big news here: Kalen DeBoer says he might change the "woof" commit gif or graphic from year to year.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022
