Dots: Day after signing day redux

Mike Vorel on how Kalen DeBoer’s staff is working to rebuild trust and loyalty with Washington’s football community and high school players.

Christian Caple dives into what we can infer from signing day and DeBoer’s press conference.

Sumner DB Tristan Dunn makes it official to IW. Read ⁦@SBLiveWA⁩ pic.twitter.com/d2YEoi0G8Z — Todd Milles (@ManyHatsMilles) February 2, 2022

Kalen DeBoer calls Tristan Dunn a safety. He says Dunn was one of the first names on his desk when he took the job. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022

A PWO added to the class too:

Huskies look like they pick up a PWO commitment from 6'1 Bellarmine Prep ATH Tristan Warner. https://t.co/F3jw8AnCOt — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 2, 2022

Kalen DeBoer says there's nothing he can confirm related to Jaxson Kirkland's situation. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022

Kalen DeBoer described the "husky" nickel position as "your really athletic safety or your really physical corner." Specifically mentioned Dom Hampton and possibly Tristan Dunn. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022

Love seeing our alumna do big things! https://t.co/CnjdKOApr3 — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 3, 2022

This sounds good?

Never met a coach like him. Thank you for making me feel welcomed at home . @KalenDeBoer https://t.co/Wh1iGeb5EK — Alameda Ta’amu (@MEDATAAMU74) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, around the league:

Herm Edwards right now https://t.co/Z5GrU9NE3v pic.twitter.com/fqJj9DJpln — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) February 2, 2022

✓ World Games Roster

Canada Cup Roster

Japan All-Star Series Roster



Coach Tarr on the pool of athletes selected to represent Team USA for the 2022 season ⤵



Stay tuned TOMORROW for the release of the additional 2️⃣ rosters pic.twitter.com/u7jsQffP9a — USA Softball Women's National Team (@USASoftballWNT) February 1, 2022

Lastly, the biggest news in all the land:

Big news here: Kalen DeBoer says he might change the "woof" commit gif or graphic from year to year. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 2, 2022

