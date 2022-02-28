Dots: Forward, Together

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- In this year where Cougs have had reason to feel their oats over the Huskies, a 78-70 UW win in Saturday’s men’s basketball Apple Cup reverses the loss to WSU three days earlier.
- Get your details for “Pac-12 Tournament 2022: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers” (24/7 Sports)
- In his article “Blast it all you want, but the Alliance of the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten has already accomplished its mission”, Jon Wilner argues that “On the issues that matter most, the Alliance has already been a major success, especially from the Pac-12’s perspective.”
- Softball went 2-3 this weekend at the Mary Nutter Classic near Palm Springs. Run production was noticeable lower than the previous weekend, but UW eked out a couple shutout wins either side of a 10-0 drubbing by #16 Missouri.
After a 6-2 loss in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, @UW_Baseball pulled a complete 180 with a convincing 7-0 victory in Sunday’s matinee with UC San Diego | @EthanArleshttps://t.co/weVfLxnPHg— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 28, 2022
A clean sweep for the weekend!— Washington Women's Tennis (@UW_WTennis) February 27, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/7745MWTKks#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/89AGkbWmRl
Huskies Turn Back Badgers With ️ Singles Wins— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) February 27, 2022
Recap >> https://t.co/FImK6HXfRM#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/0gwZMZHe51
Golfstat NCAA DI Player Rankings— Golfstat (@Golfstat) February 25, 2022
NEW RANKING ALERT
NCAA DI Men’s Golfstat Rankings are here!
View The Full Top-250! ⬇️https://t.co/BmxVYaDitd#Golfstat #NCAAGolf #GolfstatRankings pic.twitter.com/Tz7lEcPr0y
Only just beginning!— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) February 27, 2022
1⃣ Loreen/Robinson 21-7, 21-12 ✅
2⃣ Dahl/Petersen 21-18, 21-19 ✅
3⃣ Griffin/Shook 17-21, 6-21
4⃣ Wilmes/Mikkelsen 21-19, 21-11 ✅
5⃣ Calle/Yerex 21-14, 21-8 ✅#GrittyByNature pic.twitter.com/MimRRAXmLf
Had a great time @Rivals camp in LA, proud to have earned Offensive All Camp MVP!!! @TFordFSP @RealMG96 @adamgorney @CoachCross2 pic.twitter.com/Iwz3UJMTkv— Micah_Banuelos (@MicahBanuelos23) February 27, 2022
Our first outside linebacker selected: Azeem Victor #AllIn pic.twitter.com/YiarYwak1r— Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) February 23, 2022
- If you’ve never heard of the soccer “Death Match” that occurred in Nazi-occupied Kyiv in 1942 - with Ukrainians besting a team made of Nazi soldiers - now you have:
