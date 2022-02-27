Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend A New Local Offer & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been working the recruiting trail very hard and it’s showing in the amount of offers that have gone out. One of the most recent offers that went out was a local offer to a 2024 prospect:

Marquawn McCraney a 6’2” defensive back from Highline High School, WA was offered by Coach Deboer and his staff (he was also subsequently offered by Cal). McCraney was playing both ways this last season and he has the ability to make an impact on either side of the ball (though he does look like more of a natural defender and safety who can tackle and make plays on the ball). The fact that they are offering him so early shows how talented McCraney is and he looks like he will be one of top players in the region for the 2024 class. We will have more on McCraney and his recruitment later but remember his name as the 2023 class and 2024 classes really come into focus this spring. (Side note: his high school coach is former Husky Doentae Cooper).

Updated highlights film ‘24 6,2 185https://t.co/83TKNbL1Hx — Marquawn McCraney (@Marquawn7) February 22, 2022

Husky coaches also extended an offer in the Midwest to 4 star quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize HS, KS. Rated as the 10th best quarterback in the 2023 class, Johnson already holds offers from the likes of Auburn, FSU, Notre Dame, and Ole Miss. The Husky staff has now offered 5 quarterbacks in the 2023 class and it looks like we should see some movement this spring (depending on who heads up to campus to check things out). Johnson is a dual threat quarterback who has good arm strength but elite athleticism for the position (laser 4.5 40). If the Huskies can get Johnson up to campus they should have a shot in his recruitment.

The Husky coaches also extended an offer down the Bay Area to Rashid Williams from Pittsburg HS, CA. Rated as the 33rd best wideout in the 2023 class, and listed at 6’2” and around 185 pounds Williams is a big bodies wide receiver that can out-physical smaller defensive backs with his size and strength. With offers from Miami, Oregon, Stanford and Mississippi State Williams is just starting to focus on his recruitment. The Huskies are after his HS quarterback (4 star quarterback and Jaden Rashada) and if they can land Williams or Rashada that should help their chances with the other player.

Got the dub✅6 thrown 6 caught✅tough D✅ Blocks✅ pic.twitter.com/kY2aUqV2Hu — Rashid Williams (@Rashidakello6) September 12, 2021

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.