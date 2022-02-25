 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Race Porter offers punting lessons

Plus other Husky news that we somehow deemed less important than this

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 16 UCLA at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

.

Football

Race Porter can teach your kid to punt like Race Porter punts:

.

Budda Baker 2021 highlights:

.

This mock draft has Kyler Gordon going 47th overall. Unlikely.

.

Men’s Tennis

UW junior Clement Chidekh —from Lyon, France— has earned the ranking of the No. 1 singles player in the nation:

.

As a kid, he skipped four grades. The now-17-year-old has yet to lose a singles match at Washington.

.

Softball

Three UW seniors have led the Huskies to a 9-1 record and 7.5 runs per game, ranking 15th in the nation. The trio of seniors have driven in 42 of Washington’s 75 runs.

.

Women’s Hoops

Two wins in a row for the Huskies (7-14, 2-11 Pac-12):

.

Retro Dot

Five years ago today:

.

