Football

Realdawg takes a quick look at the Husky running back situation heading into spring.

Dan Raley at Fan Nation continues his analysis of the UW roster with a look at steady & (so far) durable WR Taj Davis.

Race Porter can teach your kid to punt like Race Porter punts:

Come learn the tricks of the trade! Scheduling lessons now! pic.twitter.com/J846qNfCPZ — RacePorter (@rporter00) February 24, 2022

Budda Baker 2021 highlights:

98 Tackles

3 Interceptions



⭐️ 2nd Team All-Pro

⭐️ 4th Pro Bowl Nod@buddabaker32 x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/GVgeruHqJo — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 24, 2022

This mock draft has Kyler Gordon going 47th overall. Unlikely.

2022 NFL Draft: Three-round mock sees five QBs taken in first round https://t.co/yBhoHu9QJl via @247sports — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) February 25, 2022

Men’s Tennis

UW junior Clement Chidekh —from Lyon, France— has earned the ranking of the No. 1 singles player in the nation:

The new No. 1 in men's college tennis: @UW_MTennis junior Clement Chidekh



: @sageelizabethz pic.twitter.com/QdCpANttGQ — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 24, 2022

As a kid, he skipped four grades. The now-17-year-old has yet to lose a singles match at Washington.

Since arriving from France at the start of winter quarter, 17 year old Cesar Bouchelaghem hasn't lost a singles match | via @TKadian21https://t.co/BwjISXoS7u — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 24, 2022

Softball

Three UW seniors have led the Huskies to a 9-1 record and 7.5 runs per game, ranking 15th in the nation. The trio of seniors have driven in 42 of Washington’s 75 runs.

The emergence of Madison Huskey combined with Olivia Johnson’s poise and the power of Sami Reynolds and Baylee Klingler has made for an unrelenting top of the @UWSoftball lineup | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/S7mOzGC8NB — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 25, 2022

Women’s Hoops

Two wins in a row for the Huskies (7-14, 2-11 Pac-12):

After nearly blowing another late lead, @UW_WBB hangs on for one-point win over Cal, its second consecutive Pac-12 victory | via @eviesmason https://t.co/VENTEJdFgw — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 25, 2022

Retro Dot

Five years ago today:

