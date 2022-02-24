Dots: Christian Caple H8s Snow

Good morning, looks like our favorite Christian Caple is having a good time:

Oh, you think *you* hate snow? Partner, I've hated snow for so much longer. I hated snow as a teenager. As a child. As an infant. Snow day? School canceled? I'm showing up anyway. Friends going sledding? I'm shoveling the driveway, and then I'm shoveling *your* driveway. Please. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 24, 2022

Speaking of, he and other Pac-12 writers for The Athletic got together for a roundtable on which programs they’re buying and selling.

And he surveyed Washington fans and compiled the results on our thoughts on... well, a bunch of stuff.

Everyone stop what you’re doing and yell happy birthday to Sis Bates!

to Husky legend and current Student Assistant Coach Sis Bates #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/GxJo0Ktb1d — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 24, 2022

Jamal Bey has now shot exactly 1 for 4 on 3-point attempts in 5 straight games. Don't know how that's possible. — Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) February 24, 2022

⁦It was an absolute pleasure talking with ⁦@JKearse_15⁩ today! He was a great player, but it’s clear that he is an amazing person also. Thanks for coming by and sharing your experiences Jermaine! #BowDown #PurpleReign #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/P9Y4mTXQyc — Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) February 24, 2022

The McKeefery Family is praying for the people of Ukraine tonight. As many of you know we adopted our three kids Tyler, Ava and Maya from Ukraine in 2005. It has a special place in our heart. pic.twitter.com/844H7GWssV — Ron McKeefery (@RMcKeefery) February 24, 2022

On a shittier note, I’ve been ending everything I write here for the last six years (which, sidenote, feels impossible that it’s already been that long) with the signoff to do good things and not do bad things. (Profound, I know.) That has always been deliberate.

Here’s some resources on how you can do the former, whether by contributing money or actions that will help the people of Ukraine, and, if nothing else, educating yourself and others.

And, to end the day on a note just un-depressing enough so that you don’t feel too hopeless to do anything, here are 41 of the dumbest, funniest tweets ever written.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.