Dots: Christian Caple H8s Snow

New, 27 comments

And happy birthday to a Husky legend!

By Gabey Lucas

Washington State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good morning, looks like our favorite Christian Caple is having a good time:

Everyone stop what you’re doing and yell happy birthday to Sis Bates!

On a shittier note, I’ve been ending everything I write here for the last six years (which, sidenote, feels impossible that it’s already been that long) with the signoff to do good things and not do bad things. (Profound, I know.) That has always been deliberate.

Here’s some resources on how you can do the former, whether by contributing money or actions that will help the people of Ukraine, and, if nothing else, educating yourself and others.

And, to end the day on a note just un-depressing enough so that you don’t feel too hopeless to do anything, here are 41 of the dumbest, funniest tweets ever written.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

