Tuesday Dots: Grades Already?

Get ‘em while they’re hot.
- ICYMI, Mike Vorel interviewed Cooper Petagna last week, to ask about Husky Football recruiting. Petagna was the Director of Player Personnel at UW from 2018-19.
- Way too early I suppose, but Stewart Mandel grades all the off season coaching hires.
- Daniel Heimuli has loads of potential. Could be a starter on the 2022 defense?
- Speaking of inside linebackers, here are some Carson Bruener highlights:
Just the Intro… @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/ILH0FSr5fw— Carson Bruener (@BruenerCarson) February 16, 2022
- Last call!
One more time: you can fill out our Washington Huskies football survey here. We’ll analyze the results tomorrow.https://t.co/XhC50AZ3XH— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 22, 2022
Turning dreams into reality— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 21, 2022
3⃣8⃣ Dawgs have been invited to the #NFLCombine in the last 6⃣ years.#ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/TDE2bbTc3C
- Have a GREAT week everyone:
This is going to be a GREAT week!!— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 22, 2022
