Dots: Any Which Way You Can

- An action packed weekend for UW softball had a bit of everything - on Friday, 11-0 and 9-4 wins against #18 Tennessee and #20 LSU, on Saturday, a Gabbie Plain shutout and 1-0 win over a 3-6 Texas Tech team, followed by a 7-6 comeback victory over #7 Oklahoma State, and finally, yesterday’s 2-0 loss to #15 Clemson.
Thankful for an ESPN+ subscription because our softball team is must watch TV— ZTF (@ztupufet) February 20, 2022
- Husky women’s basketball puts their first notch in the conference-win column — Adam Jude (Seattle Times) reports on the win and their Senior Day celebration after breaking a long losing streak.
UW Women’s Basketball defeated Arizona State this afternoon, 74-69. This is the huskies first win of 2022 and first PAC-12 win of the season. @thedaily @UWDailySports @DailyUWMedia pic.twitter.com/6fb9Z6ZhxS— Hannah Sheil (@thehannahsheil) February 20, 2022
- “Three questions for UW Husky men as they head into final two weeks of season” (Percy Allen, Seattle Times)
- Christian Caple offers you his football fan survey — with a whopping 25 data points for you to express your thoughts on the new coaching staff and this Husky team as it prepares for the 2022 season.
- 24/7Sports ranks the top 25 college football teams of all time by AP ranking. From the Pac: two teams from So Cal and one from the PNW.
- UW hosted the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) National Indoor Championships at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and the Seattle Tennis Club (Madison Park) this weekend. UW men’s tennis came into the tournament as the 16th (lowest) seed, and faced top-25 opposition for the first time after building an 8-0 record. The Dawgs came way with losses to #1 Ohio State, #9 Georgia, and #7 Virginia, but will regroup at home against Wisconsin on Sunday 2/27.
Squeaky clean winner to end the first set for Clement!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/r0hniiDzuS— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) February 21, 2022
Did someone say NEW SEASON-HIGH TEAM SCORE!?!— Washington Gymnastics (@UWGymnastics) February 20, 2022
The GymDawgs post a 196.825 for a new season-best and to beat both Denver and Stanford #Great48 #GritBeforeGlory pic.twitter.com/opEEeClLLS
- “With only three meets remaining before the Pac-12 [Gymnastics] Championships, an impressive performance was necessary for Huskies to have any chances at a NCAA postseason, and the team accomplished just that on Saturday.” (Rajan Hans, UW Daily)
- I haven’t watched the NBA since the Sonics left and have no idea what All Star weekend looks like now, other than scorelines that are approaching 200 points. But I’d watch if they had this kind of sweet action (Ken Griffey Jr w the 2-handed jam at 0:52):
Throwback to 1992 when there was a dunk contest for pro athletes not in the NBA, featuring Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Ken Griffey Jr. and more— ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2022
Should they bring this back? pic.twitter.com/wuAsNQJkVK
