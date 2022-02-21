 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Any Which Way You Can

New, 20 comments

Softball gets weekend wins in all manner of ways, WBB breaks their in-conference duck against the Sun Devils

By CollinOM

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 20 Women’s - Arizona State at Washington
Washington Huskies celebrate winning their first conference game and last home game of the season
Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

  • “With only three meets remaining before the Pac-12 [Gymnastics] Championships, an impressive performance was necessary for Huskies to have any chances at a NCAA postseason, and the team accomplished just that on Saturday.” (Rajan Hans, UW Daily)
  • I haven’t watched the NBA since the Sonics left and have no idea what All Star weekend looks like now, other than scorelines that are approaching 200 points. But I’d watch if they had this kind of sweet action (Ken Griffey Jr w the 2-handed jam at 0:52):

Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...