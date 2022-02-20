Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Continue To Recruit Nationwide

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches are continuing their recruiting reach when they extended a couple offers in Florida, Maryland, and Texas this last week. Traditionally the Husky recruiting footprint has mainly focused on the west coast (specifically WA, CA, as well as a few recruits from AZ, NV, UT, and HI).

5 star wide receiver Jalen Brown from Gulliver Prep HS, FL was offered by wide receiver coach Jamarcus Shephard. Rated as the 4th best wide receiver in the country, the Huskies will have to beat out some of the best programs in the country to try and reel in Brown. So far Brown holds offers from most major programs in the country, and when you watch his tape you can see why he’s so coveted by teams across the country. Brown has elite speed and good size (his frame and speed remind me of current Husky Jalen McMillan). The Huskies will need to get Brown on campus in order to have a shot at landing him.

Junior Season Highlights Check Me Out ‼️ https://t.co/gIJPhWzLTV — Jalen Brown (@Smooth5ive_) December 8, 2021

Terrance Green an unrated defensive lineman from Cy Woods HS, TX was offered by the Huskies this last week. Listed at 6’5” and around 250 pounds Green has flown under the recruiting radar for a while but it looks like colleges are starting to pay attention now. Utah, Colorado, Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU have all offered Green. When you watch him play you can see how stout Green is along the defensive line, and it looks like he could play along the edge or possibly bulk up and play at the 5T. The Husky coaches would love to continue to add some players in Texas and continue to mine the Lone Star state for talent.

4 star defensive end David Ojiegbe from St Johns HS, in Washington DC was also offered by the Husky staff. Listed at 6’3” and around 245 pounds, Ojiegbe already holds offers from Michigan, Tennessee, and Miami. 247sports has him rated as the 21st best edge in the class and 179th best player. Last year he posted 54 tackles and 11 sacks during his junior year. In the 2023 class the Huskies will likely need to add 1-2 edge players (ZTF will likely head to the NFL) and adding some talent along the edge is a major priority for Coach Deboer and his staff.

The Husky coaches will likely try and host some recruits unofficially over the next couple of months (especially when spring practices start) and I would anticipate we will see some movement in the class around then. As always follow me @asieverkropp.