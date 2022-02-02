2022 Signing Day Recap: Assessing The 2022 Class

Happy signing day Husky fans. Today was a little less exciting than we all thought it might be a few days ago when the Huskies missed out on one of their top in-state targets, however it’s still a decent class for the new staff (considering the timing of when they were hired).

The class consists of 8 high schools commits and a junior college commitment. Overall the class is highlighted by a couple 4 star players in-state, and numbers wise the class is pretty balanced out. The one thing that immediately jumps out from this class is the length that was added to the roster. Every high school signee is listed at over 6’1”.

On offense the Huskies added 3 players (not counting the transfer portal) in 4 star tight end Ryan Otton from Tumwater HS, 3 star wideout Denzel Boston from Emerald Ridge HS (both in WA), and 3 star interior offensive lineman Parker Brailsford from Saguaro HS, AZ. Otton should come in and compete right away for playing time, especially since the Huskies lost his older brother Cade and Mark Redman. Otton already has the size needed for the position (he’s listed at 6’5” and around 230 pounds), but he will need to get used to the speed and technical aspect of college football. The Huskies were able to beat out Oregon state and Stanford to keep Otton home. Brailsford is already on campus, and he should compete for a starting spot after redshirting (he’s slated to play center for the Huskies). When you watch Brailsford play you will see a lot of similarities between him and former Husky Nick Harris (they won’t wow you with their size but they will get their man blocked each and every play). the Huskies were able to beat out USC and ASU to land Brailsford. At wide receiver the huskies added Boston, who is a bigger wideout (listed at 6’3” and around 180 pounds) that should help add some length to the wide receiver room. When you watch him play you can see how he can use his size to his advantage when going against smaller defenders.

On defense the Huskies added some size up-front with the commitments of Jayvon and Armon Parker (twins from Michigan) who are slated to play along the defensive line. Both players are listed at over 6’4” and have the frames to both easily get up over 300 pounds. Both players are rated as 3 star players according to 247sports. Along the edge the Huskies added 3 star pass rusher Lance Holtzclaw from Desert Ridge HS, AZ. Holtzclaw signed in December with UW, and when he hits Montlake Husky fans should keep his name in their memory for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Listed at 6’4” and around 200 pounds Holtzclaw has the speed and frame to really develop into an elite edge rusher after a year or 2 in the weight room. The Huskies were able to beat out Michigan and Arizona for his commitment.

At linebacker the Huskies added 3 star linebacker Demario King from Cerritos CC, CA. Listed at around 6’3” and 205 pounds the Huskies are bringing King in as a linebacker (either at their Husky position or inside). When you watch him play you can see how physical of a tackler he is and King should fit in well with the Husky defense. The Huskies beat out ASU and Arizona for King.

Back in the secondary the Huskies added 2 defensive backs to their roster. 4 star safety Tristan Dunn from Sumner HS, WA committed to UW yesterday after being previously committed to ASU. Listed at around 6’3” and 190 pounds, Dunn is a rangy safety that loves to hit. Depending on his growth physically, Dunn could move inside or stay at safety. The Huskies also added 3 star defensive back Jaivion Green from Lamar HS, TX. Listed at 6’1” and around 185 pounds, green has good size for the position already. Green is a bigger bodied defensive back that should have some time to acclimate to the position and hit the field after a season or 2.

Even though the number of signings were relatively light the Huskies did add several transfer portal players to help plug a few holes in their roster. Cam Bright should be a stalwart at inside linebacker after transferring from Pitt, and Jordan Perryman has a chance to start at corner after transferring from Cal Poly. The Huskies also added a potential starting QB when they landed Michael Penix from Indiana. They also added some important pieces when they were able to snag New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas and ASU wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander from the portal.

This class won’t wow recruiting experts, with the non-transfer portal signees bringing the class in at 11th in the pac 12, but I have a sneaking suspicion that several of these commits will be impact players for the Huskies for several years. Looking forward the 2023 class will be a pivotal class for Coach Deboer and his staff, and they really need to do a better job of keeping all of the top local talent to stay at home and help bring the Huskies back to national relevance.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.