Wednesday Dots: Signing Day Deux

Sign, sign
Everywhere a sign
Blockin’ out the scenery
Breakin’ my mind
Dot this, don’t dot that
Can’t you read the sign?
- Today is national signing day, part two! Let’s look at a few topics to watch for the Dawgs:
- Late intel suggests that Graham Kapowsin OL Vega Ioane is likely to head to Penn State.
I will be signing my NLI this Wednesday, February 2nd, 8:45 am, at Graham Kapowsin HS… Everyone is welcome to come through!— Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane (@vegaioane17) February 1, 2022
@BrandonHuffman @ScottEklund @adamgorney @GKHSfootball @HeirFootball pic.twitter.com/jKe4HhYNWe
- After flipping his commitment from ASU to UW earlier this week, Sumner Safety Tristan Dunn has officially signed with the Dawgs.
Sumner DB Tristan Dunn makes it official to IW. Read @SBLiveWA pic.twitter.com/d2YEoi0G8Z— Todd Milles (@ManyHatsMilles) February 2, 2022
- The Huskies also continue to wait on JuCo DB Roman Rashada, who visited campus over the weekend.
- The Dawgs dipped back into the burgeoning Texas pipeline to sign Houston DB Jaivion Green. The Parker twins, DL from Michigan, are also signed.
OFFICIALLY A DAWG!— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 2, 2022
Welcome to the Pack, @iamjaiviongreen!#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ftEHo7cnzU
Washington announces signings from:— The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) February 2, 2022
Fordson 2022 DT/MLB/OT/TE Jayvon Parker and Fordson 2022 DE/OG/DT Armon Parker
These twins went crazy in camps last off-season and during their senior season. pic.twitter.com/J9S49Yi8Z4
- One more in the boat: PWO Tristan Warner, an athlete from Bellarmine prep, committed this morning.
COMMITTED‼️☔️ #PurpleReign #BowDown pic.twitter.com/I5sSRVhARh— Tristan Warner (@TristanWarnerWA) February 2, 2022
- Mike Vorel has his own preview of signing day and will cover the developments throughout the day.
- I liked William Inge already, but when you start tweeting Prince gifs to hype recruits, it puts you over the top to instant legend status.
It’s #NationalSigningDay 2022. The REAL work begins/continues for those who have dreams to be the B.I.A. The 2023’s are on deck. Come to “The Dub” #PurpleReign #BowDown #DawgD @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/DNYoH4zF60— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) February 2, 2022
Defensive Line All PAC-12 Selections in the CFP Era (2014-2021):— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 2, 2022
1. USC - 12
2. UW - 11
2. Utah - 11
4. Oregon - 7
5. UCLA - 6
5. Stanford - 6
5. WSU - 6
8. ASU - 5
9. Colorado - 1
9. OSU - 1
9. Arizona - 1
12. Cal - 0
Linebacker All PAC-12 Selections in the CFP Era (2014-2021):— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) February 2, 2022
1. Washington - 9
2. USC - 7
3. UCLA - 6
3. Utah - 6
5. Cal - 4
5. Oregon - 4
5. Colorado - 4
8. Stanford - 3
8. OSU - 3
10. ASU - 2
11. Arizona - 1
12. WSU - 0
