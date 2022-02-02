 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Signing Day Deux

New, 3 comments

Dawgs Look to Add to the Pack

By andrewberg7
NCAA Football: California at Washington Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Sign, sign

Everywhere a sign

Blockin’ out the scenery

Breakin’ my mind

Dot this, don’t dot that

Can’t you read the sign?

  • Today is national signing day, part two! Let’s look at a few topics to watch for the Dawgs:

  • Late intel suggests that Graham Kapowsin OL Vega Ioane is likely to head to Penn State.

  • After flipping his commitment from ASU to UW earlier this week, Sumner Safety Tristan Dunn has officially signed with the Dawgs.

  • The Dawgs dipped back into the burgeoning Texas pipeline to sign Houston DB Jaivion Green. The Parker twins, DL from Michigan, are also signed.
  • One more in the boat: PWO Tristan Warner, an athlete from Bellarmine prep, committed this morning.

  • I liked William Inge already, but when you start tweeting Prince gifs to hype recruits, it puts you over the top to instant legend status.

