 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Ulumoo Ale continues evolution as athlete

New, 68 comments

“Tackling for rugby is one thing that’s going to come in handy playing defense.”

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 14 Oregon State at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

.

William Inge on Sportsradio KJR Thursday:

Listen to the interview HERE (Inge comes on at 00:02:30)

.

From The Seattle Times, changes are nothing new to Ulumoo Ale:

.

Saturday, April 30th, 11:30am:

.

Roll it:

.

Our Kinda Guy, or Right Kinda Dawg?

.

ICYMI, one of those mailbag thingies that isn’t Brad Johnson’s (sigh):

.

Men’s Hoops

This team is pretty straightforward, they lose to the good teams:

.

Huskies shoot just 37% on the night:

.

Men’s Tennis

This will be the first year that the Huskies (8-0) will be entering this event undefeated, with six of their wins being clean sweeps:

.

Women’s Basketball

Lauren Schwartz’s shooting helped keep her team close in both games last week, despite not being able to lock down a win:

.

Baseball

The Diamond Dawgs will be looking to replace a number of multi-year starters this year, including the base-stealing specialist Braden Ward, Federal Way product Christian Jones, and middle infielder Ramon Bramasco.

.

Retro Dot

.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...