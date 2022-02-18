If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Athlon sports previews the QB situation for each Pac-12 team while simultaneously giving your Ad-Blocker a good workout.

Jalen McMillan has a great chance to put it all together in his third season, according to Dan Raley from FanNation.

William Inge on Sportsradio KJR Thursday:

UW CO-DC William Inge says the plan is for Chuck Morrell to call plays on defense. Morrell also CO-DC in charge of the secondary — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) February 17, 2022

Listen to the interview HERE (Inge comes on at 00:02:30)

From The Seattle Times, changes are nothing new to Ulumoo Ale:

Position switches are typically reserved for players who can’t find the field. So why is Ulumoo Ale — a 10-game starter at left guard — making a sudden switch to the defensive line?



"I’m willing to give it a chance and try to do what I can for this team.” https://t.co/Xie9nfQ9wY — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) February 17, 2022

Saturday, April 30th, 11:30am:

Roll it:

Our Kinda Guy, or Right Kinda Dawg?

ICYMI, one of those mailbag thingies that isn’t Brad Johnson’s (sigh):

Which starting jobs should be considered locks for 2022? And who would you take in their prime: Myles Gaskin or Napoleon Kaufman?



Mailbag: https://t.co/WF45Hhhd6W — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 18, 2022

Men’s Hoops

This team is pretty straightforward, they lose to the good teams:

Ending behind 79-69, @UW_MBB faces second loss in a row on the road to USC | via @luka_kucan https://t.co/nOkBdG4uj7 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 18, 2022

Huskies shoot just 37% on the night:

FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB won the second half 44-37, but USC assisted 28 times on 30 made baskets, doing more than enough to beat UW 79-69 in LA. Terrell Brown, Jr. with 23 to lead the Huskies, and Emmitt Matthews, Jr. added 20. UW plays UCLA Saturday night at 7 pm. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/zNXSk8lvAt — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 18, 2022

Men’s Tennis

This will be the first year that the Huskies (8-0) will be entering this event undefeated, with six of their wins being clean sweeps:

The best tennis players in the nation will be on Montlake this weekend, as @UW_MTennis hosts the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. UW opens against No. 1 Ohio State on Friday | via @TKadian21 https://t.co/TAdxyAHQyw — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 17, 2022

Women’s Basketball

Lauren Schwartz’s shooting helped keep her team close in both games last week, despite not being able to lock down a win:

Remaining winless in conference play, @UW_WBB heads into its weekend at home looking to Schwartz | via @eviesmason https://t.co/yrCy8f9Vkn — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 17, 2022

Baseball

The Diamond Dawgs will be looking to replace a number of multi-year starters this year, including the base-stealing specialist Braden Ward, Federal Way product Christian Jones, and middle infielder Ramon Bramasco.

Retro Dot

