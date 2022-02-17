Thursday Dots: St. Pete

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots:

OJo rules, and Heather Tarr knew it, plus Husky Softball is deep.

And the Seattle Times has picked up that OJo rules too.

PFF has their big board, with a Dawg in the top 10.

The Athletic on the new NIL addition to the decades old college football spending arms race.

Heck yeah:

Looking at historical records, it appears Johnson is the first UW freshman to be named NFCA Player of the Week since Jaime Clark in 2000. https://t.co/03jSzT2oDo — Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) February 16, 2022

Speaking of, the softball team’s playing in the ESPN-broadcast St. Pete-Clearwater Classic this weekend, which consists of a whole boatload of ranked teams including the 4th through 7th, 10th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 21st, 23rd, and 24th. That includes powerhouses UCLA, Florida State, Texas, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Michigan, and others. You can find the broadcast schedule, including the Dawgs’ portion, here.

Things could get Saucey in New York pic.twitter.com/x69wPALYW8 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 16, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.