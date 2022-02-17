 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Dots: St. Pete

Draft prep time plus softball plus CFB plus...

By Gabey Lucas

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots:

Heck yeah:

Speaking of, the softball team’s playing in the ESPN-broadcast St. Pete-Clearwater Classic this weekend, which consists of a whole boatload of ranked teams including the 4th through 7th, 10th, 13th, 15th, 17th, 21st, 23rd, and 24th. That includes powerhouses UCLA, Florida State, Texas, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Michigan, and others. You can find the broadcast schedule, including the Dawgs’ portion, here.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

