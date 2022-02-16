Wednesday Dots: Huskies Calling

The ice age is coming, the sun’s zooming in
Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin
Engines stop running, but I have no fear
’Cause Dots are drowning
I live by the river
- Husky men’s basketball has been a mixed bag in 2021-22. While the team’s record is better than expected, the non-conference season still featured several embarrassing losses. More importantly, games against the likes of Arizona have reiterated the gap between the Dawgs and the top teams in the conference. Nonetheless, Jon Wilner writes that Mike Hopkins has taken himself off the hot seat by showing progress and avoiding controversy.
- The Seattle Times also has a round-up of local sports, including an update on UW women’s golf finishing 5th at their most recent tournament in Las Vegas. The Times also highlights the honors for Husky Softball.
- Most Husky fans I know have a grudging respect for Utah Utes football, whether it’s due to their resilient play or their recent success at keeping USC of the Pac-12 South perch. After the Utes finally made the Rose Bowl last year, The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach spoke to Kyle Wittingham about what comes next for the program.
- Husky Tennis will face #1 Ohio State at this weekend’s ITA National Indoor Championships. The tournament will feature 15 of the nation’s top teams and will take place right here in Seattle.
- Another day, another NFL mock draft. Today, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Trent McDuffie going 12th to the Vikings and Kyler Gordon heading to New England at #21.
Everything with Montlake Future is about getting Josh Conerly without “getting” Josh Conerly.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) February 15, 2022
And if it’s not, it should be https://t.co/gE6ciEt2mC
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines had a pivotal impact on Super Bowl LVI, from the opening drive to perhaps one of the most critical plays of the game. https://t.co/Fe5Eyy6kT6— Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) February 15, 2022
This will be fun. Glad to have them on and glad they’re able to make a few bucks in the process! If they’re joining us weekly, and committing to it, they should be compensated! https://t.co/reLxtB56f4— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) February 15, 2022
#NewProfilePic ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/NV5og1w3Ze— Lance “Showtime” Holtzclaw (@lancefrmdabean) February 16, 2022
2 more of our great alumni and former #ProDawgs came by to see us today! Love hearing their stories and the pride and passion they have for @UW_Football! Appreciate you @JordanReffett and @StanDaniels64!#PurpleReign #BowDown pic.twitter.com/3zHPTavV5N— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) February 15, 2022
Loading comments...