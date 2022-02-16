 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Huskies Calling

New, 4 comments

Husky Hot Seats, More More Drafts, and a Round-up of UW Sports

By andrewberg7

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Eastern Washington at Washington Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The ice age is coming, the sun’s zooming in

Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin

Engines stop running, but I have no fear

’Cause Dots are drowning

I live by the river

  • Husky men’s basketball has been a mixed bag in 2021-22. While the team’s record is better than expected, the non-conference season still featured several embarrassing losses. More importantly, games against the likes of Arizona have reiterated the gap between the Dawgs and the top teams in the conference. Nonetheless, Jon Wilner writes that Mike Hopkins has taken himself off the hot seat by showing progress and avoiding controversy.

  • The Seattle Times also has a round-up of local sports, including an update on UW women’s golf finishing 5th at their most recent tournament in Las Vegas. The Times also highlights the honors for Husky Softball.

  • Most Husky fans I know have a grudging respect for Utah Utes football, whether it’s due to their resilient play or their recent success at keeping USC of the Pac-12 South perch. After the Utes finally made the Rose Bowl last year, The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach spoke to Kyle Wittingham about what comes next for the program.

  • Husky Tennis will face #1 Ohio State at this weekend’s ITA National Indoor Championships. The tournament will feature 15 of the nation’s top teams and will take place right here in Seattle.

  • Another day, another NFL mock draft. Today, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Trent McDuffie going 12th to the Vikings and Kyler Gordon heading to New England at #21.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...