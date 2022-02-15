Dots: Revisiting 2018 Crootin’

Your daily dose of Washington Athletics Dots:
- Christian Caple takes us back to the 2018 recruiting class, which includes many players that could be starting the 2022 season.
- Greg Gaines has been excellent all season for the Rams, and his Super Bowl performance continued his “secret superstar” type of year.
- Will Montlake Futures be able to keep up with the exploding NIL arms race?
- Speaking of Montlake Futures - it appears they are helping coordinate paid interviews with UW Athletes. It’s a start...
Tomorrow Feb 15 at 5:30pm -- catch an exclusive interview with UW MBB cousins @TerrellNBrown & @DaejonDavis on Sports Radio 950 KJR with Dave "Softy" Mahler & Dick Fain, brought to you by Montlake Futures @SportsRadioKJR @Softykjr— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) February 14, 2022
- A Happy Valentines Day from everyone’s favorite good boy:
just wanted you to know that I love you pic.twitter.com/cTr9CJjb79— Dubs (@DubsUW) February 14, 2022
- Jon Wilner (writing for the Seattle Times, apparently?) assesses Pac-12 QB comfort ratings, looking at starters and backups.
- Some highlights from UW Softball’s trip down to Puerto Vallarta:
I’m pretty sure this is considered theft in most states:
Sarah Willis— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 13, 2022
8 4
($): https://t.co/wcTzuhJY0g#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/5UYNtJzDEO
Freshman phenom Olivia Johnson was named tournament MVP:
Aaaaaaand @THEOG_OJO is the @PVCollegeSB MVP.— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 13, 2022
MVP! MVP! MVP!#MightyAreTheWomen https://t.co/wqrBOKrb2p pic.twitter.com/ruLHnxClZK
Thankful for our week in Puerto Vallarta with Huskies from all around the world #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/WWT7Fb6HWi— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 14, 2022
That’s all for today. GO DAWGS.
