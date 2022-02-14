 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Dawgs - Ram Tough

New, 26 comments

Huskies earn rings in Superbowl LVI win, Softball off to a strong start

By CollinOM

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Former UW Huskies Greg Gaines #91 (L), and Taylor Rapp (R) #24 of the Los Angeles Rams
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

  • TWO rings on the night for local-boy-done-good Taylor Rapp:

Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...