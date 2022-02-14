Dots: Dawgs - Ram Tough

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- TWO rings on the night for local-boy-done-good Taylor Rapp:
Former Husky Taylor Rapp proposes to his girlfriend after winning the Super Bowl.
Rapp had the 2nd most tackles for the Rams with 7 today
Rapp had the 2nd most tackles for the Rams with 7 today
pic.twitter.com/kk4WOVS4yA
Shout out to all the @Bengals fans new and old for the support this year! What a year, we will be back #WhoDey— Drew Sample
- “Greg Gaines Reflects On Journey To Becoming Starter On Rams Super Bowl LVI Defensive Line” (pre-SB Q-n-A on LA Rams youtube channel)
- This one is some seriously home made s*** and highly entertaining: “RAMS Greg Gaines Highlights | SuperBowl Spotlight” (youtube)
- “The Huskies finish the [Puerto Vallarta College Challenge] 5-0, with two wins coming against a top-10 team...Through the end of the Rutgers game, in her four collegiate appearances, Olivia Johnson was 6-for-6 with eight RBI, one triple, three home runs and seven walks (FIVE intentional)”
Unreal #HTE
- Matt Calkins’s (Seattle Times) musings after the loss to Arizona Saturday night, “Despite a near flawless first 10 minutes of basketball, Washington faded spectacularly against the No. 4 team in the country.”
- “UCLA rallies in second half to keep UW women winless in Pac-12 play” (Adam Jude)
- Interesting, relevant one from last week: Andy Staples (The Athletic) mailbag: “Should you hire a Group of 5 coach or Power 5 coordinator?” and more...
Gibson, Heisterman Lead Top Mile Marks In Another Husky Classic— Washington Track & Field
Recap >> https://t.co/kVGsYUOPBb
#GoHuskies
The Huskies get their spring season underway this morning with two rounds at The Show at Spanish Trail. Follow all the action, here:— Washington Women's Golf
https://t.co/bOMDsS96P9
#GoHuskies
A perfect 9.950 on vault today from the one and only Geneva Thompson #GymDawgs #Great48 #GritBeforeGlory
Huskies move to 8-0 after sweeping Portland State!— Washington Men's Tennis
>>>>https://t.co/fn6ih1wBOY #GoHuskies
Washington mourns the loss of Harvy Blanks.— Washington Football
“Harvy made an impact wherever he went, from the courage he showed back in 1969, to his long, successful theater career. He touched many lives in many ways and his loss will be deeply felt.” - Director of Athletics Jen Cohen
