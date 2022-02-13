Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Extend An Out Of State Offer & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches are putting a ton of work in on the recruiting trail. There have already been 113 offers extended in the 2023 class and more are likely to come this spring and summer (by comparison the highest amount of offers Coach Pete extended was 136 during his first full class). I would expect the number of total offers that Coach Deboer and his staff extend will be over the number that Coach Pete extended. A couple of reasons that we will likely see more offers than the prior staff are 1) Coach Deboer and his staff are utilizing Courtney Morgan’s extensive connections throughout the country to cast a wider net 2) the 2023 class will likely be a larger class than we have seen the last several years.

One of the newest Husky offers that went out was extended down in Vegas. 4 star safety Kodi Decambra from Bishop Gorman HS, NV was offered by the Husky staff this last week. Rated as the 16th best safety in the country and 2nd best prospect in Nevada, Decambra is a instinctive defensive back. When you watch his film he’s around the ball a lot and he uses his ball skills well when he has a chance to make a play on the ball. Listed at around 6’0” and 180 pounds he has the size to play safety. This last season he had 28 tackles, and 2 interceptions on a loaded Bishop Gorman team. The Huskies will need to beat out Oregon, ASU, Oregon State, and Colorado to land his commitment and I would assume he will head up north to check out the Husky program this spring. The Huskies will likely lose a couple safeties after the 2022 season and adding a safety or 2 to the class will be vital to help bolster the depth (Alex Cook is set to graduate and there will likely be more attrition there).

The Husky coaches haven't been able to reel in any of their 2023 targets and land their first commitment in the class yet. That should change this spring when the Huskies host more prospects unofficially and officially (in June). Coaches like to bring some of their top targets up for spring practices and I assume that will be the case for Coach DeBoer and his staff. Once we get an idea of who heads to campus we will make sure to post those names.