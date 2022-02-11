 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: UW uses defensive spurts and good shooting to take down ASU

Huskies face #4 Arizona Sunday at home

By John Sayler
Arizona State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football

Faster linebackers and an injury-prone, master class QB:

Super Bowl

Gaines & Drew Sample will play a ton, Coleman Shelton some

Taylor Rapp “is looking like he’s turning the corner in a positive way,” said Sean McVay, Rapp has not suited up in the playoffs due to concussion.

In addition, Jake Browning is on the Bengals practice squad:

“We did pretty well when I was there, so I was used to playing in big games,”

Gordon, McDuffie will be fun to watch:

Men’s Hoops takes down ASU

PJ Fuller filled in at point guard for the injured Daejon Davis, and the Huskies cruised to a 87-64 win:

Hopkins: “Our defense at home has been at a high, high level. You can feel it, you can see it.”

Brown, Jr with 6 FGs, 7FTs, 8 assists. 19 points, zero 3’s. Doing Work.

Softball

Huskies overcome slow start:

The UW freshman catcher went off. What a debut:

Women’s Tennis

UW carries a 6-0 season record into the tournament and plays its opening round match against third-seeded Georgia Friday, at 10 a.m.

Retro Dot

The 48th best Defensive Tackle in the 2014 recruiting class:

