If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
Faster linebackers and an injury-prone, master class QB:
Ranking Washington's 10 Biggest Impact Newcomers https://t.co/sSUQEmNZ8Q via @247sports— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) February 10, 2022
.
Super Bowl
Gaines & Drew Sample will play a ton, Coleman Shelton some
Taylor Rapp “is looking like he’s turning the corner in a positive way,” said Sean McVay, Rapp has not suited up in the playoffs due to concussion.
In addition, Jake Browning is on the Bengals practice squad:
These schools are well represented in this year's Super Bowl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 10, 2022
Did your school make the list? pic.twitter.com/AH0Ld1DMtC
.
“We did pretty well when I was there, so I was used to playing in big games,”
Greg Gaines At The Super Bowl: 'Washington Helped Me Get To Where I Am Today' https://t.co/hf8fRsOsSj via @247sports— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) February 11, 2022
.
Saturday at Husky Stadium ➡️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 11, 2022
Sunday at the #SuperBowl
Good luck @trapp07, @GregGaines99, Coleman Shelton, @drewcal and @jake_browning‼️ #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/0PyvwjyW0M
.
Gordon, McDuffie will be fun to watch:
Next stop ➡️ Indianapolis— Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 10, 2022
Congrats to @kyler_gordon, @trent_mcduffie, @CadeOtton and @LukeWattenberg on being invited to the #NFLCombine #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/BZ2vKb1lVi
.
Men’s Hoops takes down ASU
PJ Fuller filled in at point guard for the injured Daejon Davis, and the Huskies cruised to a 87-64 win:
Huskies bounce back from loss on the road Thursday night, finding a double-digit win over Arizona State | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/d9WFF4y7yE— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 11, 2022
How’s it hanging up there, @THEDOOSKIE⁉️— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 11, 2022
FS1
https://t.co/oYOApLWMQP#GoHuskies | @UW_MBB | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/yq6gFI24Yi
.
Hopkins: “Our defense at home has been at a high, high level. You can feel it, you can see it.”
AUDIO/QUOTES: Mike Hopkins talked to the media about P.J. Fuller, Cole Bajema, and the opportunity that lay ahead for @UW_MBB after their 87-64 rout of Arizona State Thursday night in Seattle. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #HoopDawgs #woof https://t.co/ySF1kGc4id— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 11, 2022
Feels great❕#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/0bhPX52y70— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) February 11, 2022
.
Brown, Jr with 6 FGs, 7FTs, 8 assists. 19 points, zero 3’s. Doing Work.
FINAL STATS: @UW_MBB gets 19 and 8 assists from Terrell Brown, Jr., one of four Huskies to score in double-figures as they run away from ASU in the second half and eventually beat the Sun Devils 87-64. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #woof pic.twitter.com/fglzqzqQ8L— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) February 11, 2022
.
Softball
Huskies overcome slow start:
Washington softball opens 2022 season with a 12-2 win against Lamar | via @NathanMathisen https://t.co/OMecN0NPMj— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 11, 2022
.
The UW freshman catcher went off. What a debut:
Here are the first 3 at-bats in the college career of @UWSoftball’s Olivia Johnson as seen on @FloSoftball tonight. 3 for 3. 2 home runs. A triple. 5 RBI. Hit the ball to left, center and then right. @pac12 softball teams better watch out! pic.twitter.com/aDDH9TApiU— Scott Sudikoff (@Sudikoff) February 11, 2022
Women’s Tennis
UW carries a 6-0 season record into the tournament and plays its opening round match against third-seeded Georgia Friday, at 10 a.m.
For the first time since 2011, @UW_WTennis hits the road for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships beginning Friday morning against No. 3 Georgia | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/d1WMhtrSka— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) February 10, 2022
Retro Dot
The 48th best Defensive Tackle in the 2014 recruiting class:
.
Loading comments...