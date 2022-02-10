Dots: Softball SZN

Happy late-day dots, and also happy softball season opener to all who celebrate!
Counting down the seconds til 4:30 #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/tjQaJTMsZk— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) February 10, 2022
- Christian Caple has an interview with UW’s new director of player personnel, Courtney Morgan.
- Combine invites went out, with a handful of Dawgs making the trip to Indy.
Matisse updates:
Sixers new starting five:— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 10, 2022
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/NTVxfSQUBA
Well this is kinda cool:
We are extremely excited to announce that Husky goaltender Patrick Costa will be participating in the first-ever @seattlekraken Super Skills Showcase this Saturday!— Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) February 10, 2022
Cheer on Patty by purchasing a ticket to the event via https://t.co/jXz32OaPAc#huskyicehockey pic.twitter.com/rNB8RljfXA
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
