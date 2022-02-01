Woof: Huskies Land Local 4-Star Safety

Happy day before signing day Husky fans! The Dawgs got some good news today when Tristan Dunn, a 4-star safety, out of Sumner HS committed to UW.

After previously pledging to ASU but not signing in December, the Huskies were able to swoop in and land Dunn at the last moment. He took an official visit to Washington this month and it appears the new coaching staff was able to seal the deal. 247 Sports has Dunn rated as the 23rd best safety in the country and 5th best player in the state.

Listed at 6’3” and around 190 pounds Dunn has the ability to play safety but also grow into a linebacker depending on what happens down the road. When you watch his film you can see how much space he can cover and how much he likes to hit. The Huskies may be looking at Dunn at their Husky spot, which is a Hybrid safety and linebacker. Washington able to beat out Utah, Boise State, and of course Arizona State for his commitment.

Thank you to all the coaches that have helped me these last 4 years, and thank you to my teammates @SumnerFootball https://t.co/MdzdcY0Ibe — Tristan Dunn (@tristan_dunn6) December 7, 2021

Dunn is a big pickup for the Huskies and should fill an immediate need at least on special teams right away.