Football Dots
- The Huskies gained a commitment yesterday from Texas CB Jaivion Green who took an official visit to Washington over the weekend. Tomorrow is the start of the traditional National signing period and the Dawgs could be in for more good news as plenty of crystal balls have come in recently for local Arizona State safety commit Tristan Dunn to flip to Washington.
COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/3mnGewrrtX— JAIVION GREEN (@iamjaiviongreen) January 31, 2022
- Christian Caple had plenty of recruiting thoughts including the stories of how the Parker Brothers and Aaron Dumas came to be Huskies.
- Washington OL target and former (/hopefully future) Husky commit Vega Ioane will be announcing his college decision on Wednesday and choosing between UW, Penn State, and Minnesota. It’s probably not a bad sign that he made the UW photo twice as big or that he tagged Scott Eklund in the post and not a local PSU/Minn writer.
I will be signing my NLI this Wednesday, February 2nd, 8:45 am, at Graham Kapowsin HS… Everyone is welcome to come through!— Olaivavega “Vega” Ioane (@vegaioane17) February 1, 2022
@BrandonHuffman @ScottEklund @adamgorney @GKHSfootball @HeirFootball pic.twitter.com/jKe4HhYNWe
- Jaxson Kirkland missed 2 games with an injury this fall and it turns out it must have been a severe one that he later played through given today’s news. First, Kirkland’s petition to the NCAA would have to be accepted and then he would have to decide to come back to UW for him to appear again in a Husky uniform. If allowed to play he could technically decide to transfer and would be immediately eligible anywhere.
Jaxson Kirkland plans to petition the NCAA to play college football next season and then will be eyeing the 2023 Draft.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Congrats to Terrell Brown Jr. who for the 2nd time this year won the Pac-12 player of the week award after averaging 28 points and 4 assists in UW’s home sweep of Colorado and Utah.
#Pac12MBB Player of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Terrell Brown Jr.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 31, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/AUz16RSQA3#GoHuskies | @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/F0xJc1d6jN
- Dawgman has the notes from Mike Hopkins’ Monday press conference recapping last week and previewing the upcoming Bay Area road trip.
- Jon Wilner has Washington 8th in his Pac-12 power rankings despite an intro which notes that if Hopkins can go at least 3-6 down the stretch then he has probably saved his job for next year and has an outside shot still of winning a 3rd P12 COY award.
Washington Athletics
Five schools have two representatives on our Preseason All-American Teams:— D1Softball (@D1Softball) February 1, 2022
Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Washington.
The full list ➡️ https://t.co/GSk6ZBb99R pic.twitter.com/OnMttZxrT4
Women of Washington: @UW_WTennis— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 31, 2022
Undefeated in January ✔️
Upset No. 4 UCLA ✔️
Qualified for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships ✔️#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/f2XPblYGFC
