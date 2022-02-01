 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Player of the Week

Terrell Brown Jr. takes home honors while we find ourselves just one day away from national signing day

By Max Vrooman

Football Dots

  • The Huskies gained a commitment yesterday from Texas CB Jaivion Green who took an official visit to Washington over the weekend. Tomorrow is the start of the traditional National signing period and the Dawgs could be in for more good news as plenty of crystal balls have come in recently for local Arizona State safety commit Tristan Dunn to flip to Washington.
  • Christian Caple had plenty of recruiting thoughts including the stories of how the Parker Brothers and Aaron Dumas came to be Huskies.
  • Washington OL target and former (/hopefully future) Husky commit Vega Ioane will be announcing his college decision on Wednesday and choosing between UW, Penn State, and Minnesota. It’s probably not a bad sign that he made the UW photo twice as big or that he tagged Scott Eklund in the post and not a local PSU/Minn writer.
  • Jaxson Kirkland missed 2 games with an injury this fall and it turns out it must have been a severe one that he later played through given today’s news. First, Kirkland’s petition to the NCAA would have to be accepted and then he would have to decide to come back to UW for him to appear again in a Husky uniform. If allowed to play he could technically decide to transfer and would be immediately eligible anywhere.

Basketball Dots

Washington Athletics

