Friday Dots: Jaxson Kirkland selected 1st team All-Pac 12 for the third time

The veteran is also a third team Pro Football Focus All-American

By John Sayler
/ new
NCAA Football: Washington at California Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Relive the best moments from a fun season for UW fans:

Penix, Jr. 8th in Heisman voting. Only Jake Browning (6th, 2016), Steve Emtman (4, 1991) and Greg Lewis (7, 1990) have finished higher. Marques Tuiasosopo (2000) and Hugh McElhenny (1951) also finished eighth:

He’s a dude:

No one higher than 3rd team All-America on PFF’s list, but still...

Both coaches are 48 years old. Is that where the similarities end?

2,134 rushing yards and 23 TD between the two Texas RBs who are not expected to play:

Dawgman talks all things Huskies after the Thursday Alamo Bowl presser:

Husky 3-star commit flying under the radar?

2024 linebacker Brayden Platt has six Pac-12 offers already:

Pro Dawg:

Men’s Hoops

Gonzaga a 16 point favorite Friday night:

The Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) have only beaten the nationally-acclaimed Bulldogs once in 12 meetings dating back to 1999.

Retro Dot

