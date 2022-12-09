If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

Relive the best moments from a fun season for UW fans:

.

Penix, Jr. 8th in Heisman voting. Only Jake Browning (6th, 2016), Steve Emtman (4, 1991) and Greg Lewis (7, 1990) have finished higher. Marques Tuiasosopo (2000) and Hugh McElhenny (1951) also finished eighth:

The top 10 Heisman Trophy finalists pic.twitter.com/6Mbrb2mUNm — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2022

.

He’s a dude:

.

No one higher than 3rd team All-America on PFF’s list, but still...

Pro Football Focus put 4 Huskies on its wieldy All-America listing, which is broken into 4 teams.https://t.co/Rqwn2YAuGA — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) December 8, 2022

.

Both coaches are 48 years old. Is that where the similarities end?

Sarkisian and DeBoer shared the head table at an Alamo Bowl function; it wasn't hard to see the difference in these 2 coaches.https://t.co/wu6zXw5hEa — Washington Huskies on FanNation at SI.com (@UWFanNation) December 8, 2022

.

2,134 rushing yards and 23 TD between the two Texas RBs who are not expected to play:

Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and DeMarvion Overshown are not expected to play in the Alamo Bowl, multiple sources tell @EricNahlin (FREE) #hookem https://t.co/a12P1Ldqrl — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 9, 2022

.

Dawgman talks all things Huskies after the Thursday Alamo Bowl presser:

For your commute home. DawgmanRadio: Catching up on a busy week off the field https://t.co/vZgiE6neM0 via @247sports — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) December 8, 2022

.

Husky 3-star commit flying under the radar?

It's time recruiters, fans, the media start appreciating the player who has made the biggest impact at Division 1 champion St. John Bosco. That would be linebacker Deven Bryant, who leads the team in tackles and shows up every game and every play. I'm sold on his future. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 7, 2022

.

2024 linebacker Brayden Platt has six Pac-12 offers already:

Congratulations to @braydenplatt2 being named Maxpreps 2022 Washington High School Football Player of the Year! #ThisIsY https://t.co/0j9WhbEIu0 pic.twitter.com/l99AucW21m — Yelm Tornados (@yelm_football) December 8, 2022

.

Pro Dawg:

Taylor Rapp calls GAME. What a finish. The Rams finally snap their losing streak. pic.twitter.com/LPM4kDIO31 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 9, 2022

.

Men’s Hoops

Gonzaga a 16 point favorite Friday night:

.

The Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) have only beaten the nationally-acclaimed Bulldogs once in 12 meetings dating back to 1999.

Coming off a five-day break in game play, @UW_MBB heads one of its biggest games of the season against No. 18 Gonzaga | via @sydneym_nash https://t.co/zvUT8C3al7 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 8, 2022

.

Retro Dot

.