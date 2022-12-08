Thursday dots: Win the thing outright

Happy Thursday mid-day, time for some belated dots!
- Mike Vorel looks at Washington’s transfer portal wishlist.
- A former Michigan TE talks about his three top potential transfer destinations, including Washington.
If you don’t love Jonathan Smith you’re objectively wrong:
Oregon State's Jonathan Smith on sharing the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer:— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 8, 2022
"I might have won the thing outright if I didn't vote for the guy." -- @Coach_Smith
lol
DeBoer laughs when asked how USC/UCLA's departure and Deion Sanders' hire at Colorado will impact the Pac-12. "That's loaded right there."— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 8, 2022
The Pac-12 will not sign its new media rights deal until January, Kliavkoff said. Won’t do it until after the UC Regents decide on UCLA, then it’s the holidays.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 8, 2022
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic will call the UW-Texas Alamo Bowl for ESPN https://t.co/bCfkwBcJTn— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 7, 2022
That’s ‘23 UW LB commit Deven Bryant https://t.co/ret7LtmGun— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 8, 2022
Had a great home visit last night with Coach DeBoer and Coach Shep ☔️ pic.twitter.com/U7beoI6PiX— Rashid Williams (@Rashidakello6) December 8, 2022
SantaWeKnowHim.gif
Highest-graded offensive linemen this season pic.twitter.com/qBwn1ssy2D— PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2022
Happy birthday to Will Conroy!
Help us with a to our Associate Head Coach, @CHILLCONROY!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 8, 2022
Have a great day, coach!! pic.twitter.com/gESo07MLTq
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
