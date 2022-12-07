 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All We Hear is Purple: Not Horrific

Unplanned podcast alert.

By Gabey Lucas, andrewberg7, and CollinOM
/ new
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Good Wednesday everybody, and welcome to episode something of All We Hear is Purple. We weren’t really planning on doing a podcast episode this early before the Alamo Bowl, but then Michael Penix announced he was returning and we figured that probably warranted some going “Hey, Michael Penix announced he’s returning!”

  • Some extremely preliminary looks at the Texas matchup with the caveat that neither Andrew nor Gabey have even vaguely done a deep dive into the Longhorns yet
  • So maybe we should call it “impressions of Texas” instead
  • lol up yours, USC
  • Michael Penix returning news!!!
  • How NIL helps facilitate that, why that’s mutually beneficial for all parties involved in these scenarios, and how that would’ve helped schools and players in the past
  • Transfer portal stuff
  • Pac-12 coaching developments, including Prime Time at Colorado
  • Cactus Club Cafe

Check it out, if you’re so inclined:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...