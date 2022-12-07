All We Hear is Purple: Not Horrific

Good Wednesday everybody, and welcome to episode something of All We Hear is Purple. We weren’t really planning on doing a podcast episode this early before the Alamo Bowl, but then Michael Penix announced he was returning and we figured that probably warranted some going “Hey, Michael Penix announced he’s returning!”

Some extremely preliminary looks at the Texas matchup with the caveat that neither Andrew nor Gabey have even vaguely done a deep dive into the Longhorns yet

So maybe we should call it “impressions of Texas” instead

lol up yours, USC

Michael Penix returning news!!!

How NIL helps facilitate that, why that’s mutually beneficial for all parties involved in these scenarios, and how that would’ve helped schools and players in the past

Transfer portal stuff

Pac-12 coaching developments, including Prime Time at Colorado

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.