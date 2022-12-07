All We Hear is Purple: Not Horrific

Good Wednesday everybody, and welcome to episode something of All We Hear is Purple. We weren’t really planning on doing a podcast episode this early before the Alamo Bowl, but then Michael Penix announced he was returning and we figured that probably warranted some going “Hey, Michael Penix announced he’s returning!”
- Some extremely preliminary looks at the Texas matchup with the caveat that neither Andrew nor Gabey have even vaguely done a deep dive into the Longhorns yet
- So maybe we should call it “impressions of Texas” instead
- lol up yours, USC
- Michael Penix returning news!!!
- How NIL helps facilitate that, why that’s mutually beneficial for all parties involved in these scenarios, and how that would’ve helped schools and players in the past
- Transfer portal stuff
- Pac-12 coaching developments, including Prime Time at Colorado
- Cactus Club Cafe
Check it out, if you’re so inclined:
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
