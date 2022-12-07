Wednesday Dots: ‘Tis the Season

“I’m a big deal in the resistance.” —Finn, The Force Awakens
Maybe Finn was exaggerating (sorry if that was a spoiler for you), but there are a number of Huskies that are a big deal, and many were honored recently.
Football Dots
- Max had an article about the football honorees, but here are some snapshots.
- -— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 6, 2022
Congrats @KalenDeBoer! Well deserved, Coach
https://t.co/Ha1qL2KjRB#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Nkbjm9bPkH
- #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ClB6HHHTXD— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 6, 2022
-— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 6, 2022
•Bralen Trice, @Ocho_Trice
•Rome Odunze, @RomeOdunze
•Jaxson Kirkland, @jaxson_kirkland
•Jeremiah Martin, @IAmJM_
https://t.co/Ha1qL2KjRB#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/P71gmqcxGP
- ☔️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 6, 2022
•Michael Penix Jr., @themikepenix
•Troy Fautanu, @tFautanu
•Alex Cook, @Alexcook_2
•Peyton Henry, @peytonhenry17
https://t.co/Ha1qL2KjRB#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/6t5juzH1zk
-— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 6, 2022
•Asa Turner
•Cam Bright
•Zion Tupuola-Fetui
•Alphonzo Tuputala
•Jalen McMillan
•Henry Bainivalu
•Wayne Taulapapa
•Corey Luciano
https://t.co/Ha1qL2KjRB#NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/cWg95nQKO7
- Heart-warming story of how Michael Penix Jr.’s parents watched UW’s win over Oregon-on an iPad in a gas station parking lot. (They were at Michael’s brother’s playoff game that same day.)
- Michael Penix Jr. and Wayne Taulapapa will be signing autographs this Sunday at the Seahawks game as they raise money for the Salvation Army.
@— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) December 6, 2022
Join @themikepenix and @WayneTaulapapa this Sunday from 11:30 to 1 as they raise funds for @SalvationArmyUS programs and services. Both will be happy to sign autographs and pose in pictures!#NILatUW pic.twitter.com/tsLfRrRixn
- If you are thinking about going to the Alamo Bowl (and are from the West Coast), there’s this bit of news that could be helpful...
✈️ Our friends at @AlaskaAir have added flights to (12/28) and from (12/30) San Antonio to get Husky Nation to the Alamo Bowl!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) December 7, 2022
» https://t.co/atq8w7lqbi#GoHuskies x @UW_Football
UW Athletics Dots
- Huskies take on the Bulldogs on Friday in Spokane.
Big road game at No. 18 Gonzaga Friday— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 6, 2022
https://t.co/cH5kUTPTse#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/Li6cEDmEYd
- UW Women’s Volleyball players also get some awards:
Sliding into a third-straight All-Region honor— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) December 6, 2022
Marin is one of three Middles on the team.#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/5zVxOWss3n
Like Clockwork ️— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) December 6, 2022
Claire's best year yet earns her third-consecutive Pacific North All-Region honor!#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/cBkKlEq96a
4⃣ by 7⃣— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) December 6, 2022
Ella May Powell is an All-Region honoree for the FOURTH time #PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/UZpWFrGX6r
Loading comments...