Tuesday Dots: Portal Mania

The Transfer Portal has officially opened for business as the Huskies look to recruit current and new players for the 2023 season

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington
Ja’Lynn Polk came to UW via the Transfer Portal and will look to soon have several new teammates join him via the Portal.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Goosebumps.... Video of the entire team hearing the news of Michael Penix’s return at the Washington Huskies Football Banquet, including Coach DeBoer.

  • Michael Penix joined KJR 93.3 to discuss his decision to return. The Podcast should be available to listen to soon.

  • Michael Penix did not make it to NY for the Heisman Ceremony THIS year.

  • Yes, we agree Robert

  • This will be an exciting off-season. Where will UW focus in the Portal?

  • The guys at Dawgman discuss PortalPalooza ($) and the news on Michael Penix returning.

Basketball Dots

  • Waiting to confirm if Braxton Meah has come down yet

