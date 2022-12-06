Football Dots
- Mike Vorel takes a crack at what the 2023 Washington Football offense might look like.
- Jon Wilner dives into “Roster Mayhem” in the Pac 12.
- Goosebumps.... Video of the entire team hearing the news of Michael Penix’s return at the Washington Huskies Football Banquet, including Coach DeBoer.
Future’s lookin’ bright @themikepenix #NoLimits #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/g7TH9GfMGZ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 5, 2022
- Michael Penix joined KJR 93.3 to discuss his decision to return. The Podcast should be available to listen to soon.
In part, Penix tells @933KJR he wanted to come back because “I just felt like I needed another year of production.” Said he felt like “being able to do that one more time, having two full seasons under my belt” would help him.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 5, 2022
- Michael Penix did not make it to NY for the Heisman Ceremony THIS year.
Michael Penix Jr. is not a Heisman Trophy finalist. https://t.co/UqA6Zx2NIk— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2022
- Yes, we agree Robert
Michael Penix Jr. should have been invited to New York.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 5, 2022
- This will be an exciting off-season. Where will UW focus in the Portal?
How you feel after each portal call.... pic.twitter.com/npdRjo3Bui— Courtney Morgan (@PlayerProMorgan) December 5, 2022
- The guys at Dawgman discuss PortalPalooza ($) and the news on Michael Penix returning.
PODCAST (42m): While the rest of FBS is dealing with #PortalPalooza, @UW_Football is basking in PenixPalooza! @KimGrinolds and I react to Michael Penix Jr. staying at @UW_Football for the 2023 season, the portal, and more. @Dawgman247 #PurpleReign #woofhttps://t.co/1ltygvsF5U— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) December 6, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Monday Night was the 1st Huskies Basketball Coaches Show with Tony Castricone and Elise Woodward hosting. Listen as Tina Langley and Mike Hopkins discuss the season so far as well as Hopkins talk about the Franck Kepnang Injury.
- Waiting to confirm if Braxton Meah has come down yet
Don't come into our place with that#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/Y5JEFRKPGp— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 5, 2022
