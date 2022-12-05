Monday Dots: Let’s go another round

“Eternity?” said Frankie Lee
With a voice as cold as ice
”That’s right,” said Judas Priest, “Eternity
Though some might call it ‘Dots’”
- Not only did Michael Penix announce that he will return for a second season with UW- his final season of collegiate eligibility- he did it in a very poetic way. Penix surprised the public and his teammates with a video announcement at the end of the team’s banquet on Sunday.
- Larry Stone writes that Penix’s return raises the ceiling on next year’s UW team to a level no one can predict. The future looked good for UW coming off a 10(+) win season, but with Penix back at the helm, it gets significantly brighter.
- The Huskies also received confirmation that they would face Texas in the Alamo Bowl, an expected result after Utah beat USC in the Conference Championship game. While UW fans will relish the matchup with former coach Steve Sarkisian, Christian Caple writes that Kalen Deboer is approaching the game as a showcase for his players.
- The transfer portal officially opened today. As expected a couple of Huskies quickly entered the portal, including Kuao Peihopa and Caleb Williams. Dawgman’s recruiting blog ($) has updates on recruiting and the transfer portal.
- It was a good weekend for Husky basketball as well. The men beat Colorado with a strong defensive effort to get their first Pac-12 win. The women also stifled their opponent, a less dangerous Queens University.
- GoHukies.com has an excellent photo gallery from the UW win over Colorado.
One of the best wide receivers in the Pac-12 and one UW may want to consider (though its room is already stacked) https://t.co/rOA2wENUpe— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 5, 2022
December 5, 2022
In July 2021, we wrote that Alamo Bowl opponent Texas was the best possible non-conference opponent:— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 5, 2022
"The Longhorns check every possible box for a prime UW non-conference opponent [...] Add in the Sark storyline and they can’t be beat for this spot."https://t.co/g7631RFBuc
This is what happens when coaches love, develop and respect their players not just as athletes but as men who are valued not just for what they do but because of who they are. The culture @KalenDeBoer and crew are creating makes people want to be part of UW. Let’s Go! pic.twitter.com/cNlrgHrMG1— Montlake Players Camps, LLC (@montlakeplayers) December 5, 2022
