 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: Let’s go another round

Penix surprises Huskies with return announcement

By andrewberg7
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Washington at Washington State James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

“Eternity?” said Frankie Lee

With a voice as cold as ice

”That’s right,” said Judas Priest, “Eternity

Though some might call it ‘Dots’”

  • Not only did Michael Penix announce that he will return for a second season with UW- his final season of collegiate eligibility- he did it in a very poetic way. Penix surprised the public and his teammates with a video announcement at the end of the team’s banquet on Sunday.

  • Larry Stone writes that Penix’s return raises the ceiling on next year’s UW team to a level no one can predict. The future looked good for UW coming off a 10(+) win season, but with Penix back at the helm, it gets significantly brighter.

  • The transfer portal officially opened today. As expected a couple of Huskies quickly entered the portal, including Kuao Peihopa and Caleb Williams. Dawgman’s recruiting blog ($) has updates on recruiting and the transfer portal.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...