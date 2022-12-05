Transfer Portal Tracker 12.5.22 Update

If you missed the first edition of the transfer portal tracker from last Friday you can find it right here. It has an explanation of the rating system used so I’m not going to repeat it here. No time. Several hundred players added their names to the transfer portal today and while I can’t guarantee that I got every single one of them, I feel confident saying I’ve gotten the vast majority including the key names. A score of approximately 60.0 is generally the range for a transfer who you should expect to come in and be a starter/heavy depth player.

There will continue to be players added throughout the day but I’m caught up enough that I wanted to go ahead and get this posted before the next wave.

Uncommitted Players to Watch for Washington

These could include players at positions of need, from the region, guys UW previously recruited, or guys with ties to the Husky coaching staff. Washington last year added several transfers like Cam Bright who had no ties whatsoever to Washington before they committed but these are ones who if they ended up on Montlake it wouldn’t be a surprise in hindsight.

I’ve taken out the quarterbacks with the news that Michael Penix Jr. is returning next season. It’s likely the Huskies will still end up taking a portal QB but they no longer need someone coming in with a realistic expectation they’ll be the starter.

(New names since last update in italics)

TE McCallan Castles from UC Davis (and Cal before that)- 83.4

RB Byron Cardwell from Oregon- 79.3 (Had UW offer, played in PNW)

RB Daniyel Ngata from Arizona State- 77.0 (Brother played at UW, played in P12)

CB Gavin Holmes from Wake Forest- 68.1 (Reported UW offer in portal)

WR Freddie Roberson from Eastern Washington- 60.4 (Went to Rainier Beach)

LB Orin Patu from California- 52.4 (Went to Rainier Beach)

S JD Coffey III from Texas- 52.0 (UW a finalist in recruitment)

LB Julien Simon from USC- 43.9 (From Tacoma)

TE Bradley Archer from Stanford- 39.2 (Had UW offer, played in P12)

In addition to the names above, here are some under the radar transfer candidates who I think might make sense for the Huskies even though they currently have no ties to Washington whatsoever.

S Brent Jackson from Bucknell- 66.5 (98 tkls, 3 sck, 4 int in FCS this year)

CB Charles Woods from West Virginia- 66.3 (87.2 PFF coverage grade in 2021)

DL Levi Bell from Texas State- 65.2 (65 tkl, 13 QB hits, 7 sck this year)

Pac-12 2023 Transfer Portal Standings

We saw the first 2 transfers from the Huskies since the start of the season this weekend as S Cam Williams and DL Kuao Peihopa both announced they were entering the portal. Neither is a surprise after Williams opted to redshirt mid-season and Peihopa was suspended for a violation of team rules most of the year. Each was on my list of 9 potential players who I thought would consider transferring (no, I’m not sharing the entire list).

Colorado technically hasn’t gotten a commitment from Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders yet. In fact Sanders isn’t officially in the portal yet. But his dad Deion (you may have heard of him) said in his introductory press conference as the Buffs’ new head coach that his son would be the starting QB next year. So there’s that. It was at the FCS level but he has nearly 4,000 total yards with 40+ TDs while going 12-0 under his father. At the moment he’s the #2 overall player “in” the portal and you can expect Colorado’s transfer haul to look a lot like USC’s last year.

Stanford and Oregon are the two programs to have double digit players leaving so far although the Arizona schools are right behind them with 8 and 9. The average departing player has been just below a 60 so far which would translate to a heavy depth player if not a lower end starter. The Cardinal appear to be in the most trouble as they can’t really add transfers, were already bad to begin with, and oh yeah don’t have a head coach right now.

UCLA is the only school to have officially received commitments as they have 2 on the defensive side already. Former Cal LB Femi Oladejo entered the portal and then within about 8 hours committed to UCLA. But I’m sure there was no tampering. (To be clear, I’m not accusing UCLA of wrongdoing, just pointing out that the rules are dumb).

Top Rated Uncommitted Transfers by Position

(position groupings listed by rough order of need for UW)

Cornerback

Denver Harris from Texas A&M- 84.7 Tony Grimes from North Carolina- 84.4 Al Blades Jr. from Miami- 79.4 Myles Jones from Texas A&M- 76.9 Fentrell Cypress from Virginia- 74.3

Safety

Myles Slusher from Arkansas- 80.8 Cam Williams from Washington- 77.1 Jonathan McGill from Stanford- 77.1 Jaxen Turner from Arizona- 78.3 Kendarin Ray from Tulsa- 68.6

Tight End

McCallan Castles from UC Davis- 83.4 Austin Stogner from South Carolina- 83.3 Erick All from Michigan- 74.8 CJ Dippre from Maryland- 71.4 Taylor Thompson from Charlotte- 60.4

Defensive Lineman

Jacob Lacey from Notre Dame- 72.5 Devin Phillips from Colorado State- 70.0 Tayler Manoa from USC- 67.6 Elijah Roberts from Miami- 66.7 Thomas Gore from Georgia State- 66.0

Edge Rusher

Dasan McCullough from Indiana- 81.0 Stephen Herron from Stanford- 80.1 Andre Carter from Western Michigan- 68.0 Bradyn Swinson from Oregon- 67.4 Chris Collins from North Carolina- 61.6

Quarterback

DJ Uiagelelei from Clemson- 95.0 Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State- 93.9 Hank Bachmeier from Boise State- 92.0 Graham Mertz from Wisconsin- 92.0 Devin Leary from North Carolina State- 87.2

Linebacker

Amari Gainer from Florida State- 87.4 Travion Brown from Washington State- 75.1 Jamil Muhammad from Georgia State- 70.1 Gaethan Bernadel from Florida International- 67.2 Stone Snyder from VMI- 66.9

Running Back

Thad Franklin from Miami- 79.8 Byron Cardwell from Oregon- 79.3 Trevion Cooley from Louisville- 77.6 Daniyel Ngata from Arizona State- 77.0 Kobe Pace from Clemson- 75.3

Wide Receiver

Dominic Lovett from Missouri- 85.0 Theo Wease from Oklahoma- 82.8 Nate McCollum from Georgia Tech- 78.3 Jimmy Horn Jr. from South Florida- 77.4 Deandrae McCray from Austin Peay- 76.5

Interior Offensive Line

Keiondre Jones from Auburn- 84.0 Avery Jones from East Carolina- 80.3 Drake Nugent from Stanford- 78.3 Ben Hoitink from Penn- 67.8 Ajani Cornelius from Rhode Island- 66.7

Offensive Tackle