BREAKING: Michael Penix Jr. Announces Return for 2023 Season

Husky fans got an early Christmas present tonight as QB Michael Penix Jr. announced on Instagram and at the UW Football Banquet that he will be returning to UW for the 2023 season. The former Indiana QB transferred to UW this past off season to reunite with his former Indiana OC, 1st-year UW Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. In his first season on Montlake, Penix led the team to a 10-2 season that included wins over then #11 Michigan State, Oregon, and Washington State, as well as leading the country in passing yards and becoming a Heisman contender.

Having fought through injury adversity over the course of his Indiana career, it was assumed that Penix would enter the NFL draft despite having remaining eligibility. However, after finishing the season on the doorstep of the Pac-12 championship and a NY6 bowl game berth, and with many of the team’s key players having eligibility through next season, Penix made the decision to return. Next season’s QB situation would’ve been a major question mark had Penix departed for the draft, and his return will likely factor into many other offensive players’ NFL decisions over the next few months.

Regardless of other impending NFL decisions for players, Penix’s return is a massive win for this program.