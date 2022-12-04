Washington to play Sark’s Texas in the Alamo Bowl

The Dawgs’ bowl game has been announced, and as many anticipated it will be against Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

The Valero Alamo Bowl match-up now all but official according to sources.

#12 Washington (10-2) vs. #21 Texas (8-4) on December 29th in the Dome. Huskies feature the nations leading passer in Michael Penix Jr. Who has thrown for over 4,000 yards this season. — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) December 4, 2022

For the betting-inclined, opening odds will be released shortly on DraftKings.

Going into Friday, the Rose Bowl was still a clear possibility for Washington had USC beat Utah and won the Pac-12 Championship. Doing so would have propelled a one-loss USC to the playoff, leaving UW as the likely next most-appealling team for the Rose Bowl given that, in this scenario, Utah would have had four losses even as the Pac-12 runner up versus UW’s two.

Of course, after the Trojans ate crap in their title game that dream was over. With two losses, they got kicked out of the playoff conversation and the whole upper-level Pac-12 bowl scenarios got scrambled up.

The end result is the Huskies getting a clear demotion in bowl prestige — sorry San Antonio — but the matchup on the field should be a pretty fun one anyway.

By most metrics Texas is actually a better team than their ranking; contextually, two of their four losses were by less than three points — one of which was to Alabama — and a third loss was to the until-yesterday-undefeated TCU.

While freshman Quinn Ewers has done a better job protecting the football than not other than in a few (significant) instances, he’s had plenty of growing pains that we tend to associate with young quarterbacks.

Texas’ season has had its roller coaster moments, but they’re a pretty good team (not to mention will practically have homefield advantage) when they’re on and this will surely be one of the more intriguing non-NY6 bowl games.

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.