Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host An Important In-State Visitor

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff has pivoted their attention to recruiting now that their regular season is in the rear view mirror. The 2023 early signing period is in a couple of weeks and the staff would really like to add a few more players to their class.

One of their top targets is 4 star cornerback Caleb Presley from Rainier Beach HS, WA. Presley is currently committed to Oregon, but the Husky staff has not let up in their pursuit of him. This weekend Presley is officially visiting UW and is letting The in-state school have a chance to convince him to stay home. Presley is rated as the 13th best cornerback in the 2023 per 247sports. When you watch him play you can see how physical and aggressive he is out on the field (he plays bigger than his listed height of 6’0” and 180 pounds). With 4 defensive backs already in the class the Husky staff is looking to add another player to the class to solidify the back end of the defense next year and beyond. Visually the Husky staff would really like to keep the top player in state and send a message to the rest of the conference and country that UW can recruit elite players. Right now it sounds like Presley is still planning on visiting Oregon next weekend, but the Husky staff is hoping they can flip him prior to next weekend. We should probably have more clarity in the next couple of days on Presley.

As of right now it looks like the Husky staff is only bringing in 3 star wide receiver Keith Reynolds, who is a current Husky commit, on an official visit. It sounds like the staff is trying to bring some more visitors in heading to the early signing period. A player to keep an eye on is 3 star tight end Khamari Anderson from Cass Technical, who is a former Cincinnati commitment. The Husky staff is looking at adding another tight end in the 2023 class and Anderson is an excellent prospect who is rated as the 23rd best tight end in the country. If the Huskies are able to bring in Anderson we will make sure to mention that news here (as well as if any other visitors make their way to campus). That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.