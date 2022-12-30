If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
#12 UW quiets Texas crowd, beat Longhorns to cap 11-2 season
Raise it high, @KalenDeBoer #GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/klNzVROvkX— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) December 30, 2022
.
- Here’s everything Kalen DeBoer, Michael Penix, Jr, Bralen Trice & Wayne Taulapapa said after the Alamo Bowl.
.
Mystery solved, Jalen McMillan was wearing #33:
Denzel Boston wore that jersey earlier in the game, but McMillan recovered the onside kick. https://t.co/eHg4x9VoYG— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022
.
It looked like he might get sacked 5 or 6 times Thursday night. A big part of this stat is Michael Penix, Jr:
One note we forgot to post: against Texas, Washington didn't allow a sack of starting quarterback Michael Penix for the 10th game out of 13 this season. Penix suffered just five sacks all season.— Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) December 30, 2022
.
After a sluggish first half from Penix Jr., which saw just a 53% completion rate, he found his rhythm in the second half, breaking another school record in the process for single-season passing yardage:
Behind a stellar defensive showing and key offensive moments, @UW_Football concluded a thrilling season with an Alamo Bowl victory | via @EthanArles https://t.co/fcZLdeFIUI— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 30, 2022
.
Penix was uncharacteristically off-target, but his WRs were snagging the balls regardless:
Washington messed with Texas— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) December 30, 2022
pic.twitter.com/gGv8ksjOtc
.
A growing club of contributors have each announced they’re returning in 2023:
UW wide receiver Rome Odunze: "It should be coming out soon here. I’m closing in on a decision. It should be coming soon.” https://t.co/eRyDGuyJFX— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022
.
The guys from Dawgman.com poured over the key moments that made up Washington’s 27-20 Valero Alamo Bowl win over Texas:
PODCAST (42m): The @Dawgman247 guys break down @UW_Football's historic 27-20 #AlamoBowl win over Texas. It's only the fifth time in school history a UW team has won over 11 games in a season. @KimGrinolds @ScottEklund#PurpleReign #NoLimits #GoHuskies https://t.co/kaMjskZXJb— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) December 30, 2022
.
The victory is the seventh in a row for the 12th-ranked Dawgs, who tallied 11 dubs for just the second time in 22 years. It’s necessary to commemorate their achievements before gazing too far into the future:
It would be easy for a Huskies fan to look ahead to next year and salivate. But the move right now is to look back on this past one and celebrate, writes @Matt_Calkins. https://t.co/Dn8c38HgcB— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 30, 2022
.
Culp and Richard Newton will be back:
Tight end Devin Culp said after the game that he's returning to UW in 2023.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022
yeah i’ll be back for more— (@iRiichh) December 30, 2022
.
That’s how you cap a season:
December 30, 2022
Rome Odunze leads the band pic.twitter.com/DRHF13hyae— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022
.
Retro Dot
Kalen DeBoer. We got a good one:
.
Loading comments...