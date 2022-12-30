If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

#12 UW quiets Texas crowd, beat Longhorns to cap 11-2 season

Mystery solved, Jalen McMillan was wearing #33:

Denzel Boston wore that jersey earlier in the game, but McMillan recovered the onside kick. https://t.co/eHg4x9VoYG — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022

It looked like he might get sacked 5 or 6 times Thursday night. A big part of this stat is Michael Penix, Jr:

One note we forgot to post: against Texas, Washington didn't allow a sack of starting quarterback Michael Penix for the 10th game out of 13 this season. Penix suffered just five sacks all season. — Husky Football News (@HuskyFBNews) December 30, 2022

After a sluggish first half from Penix Jr., which saw just a 53% completion rate, he found his rhythm in the second half, breaking another school record in the process for single-season passing yardage:

Behind a stellar defensive showing and key offensive moments, @UW_Football concluded a thrilling season with an Alamo Bowl victory | via @EthanArles https://t.co/fcZLdeFIUI — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 30, 2022

Penix was uncharacteristically off-target, but his WRs were snagging the balls regardless:

Washington messed with Texas



pic.twitter.com/gGv8ksjOtc — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) December 30, 2022

A growing club of contributors have each announced they’re returning in 2023:

UW wide receiver Rome Odunze: "It should be coming out soon here. I’m closing in on a decision. It should be coming soon.” https://t.co/eRyDGuyJFX — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022

The guys from Dawgman.com poured over the key moments that made up Washington’s 27-20 Valero Alamo Bowl win over Texas:

The victory is the seventh in a row for the 12th-ranked Dawgs, who tallied 11 dubs for just the second time in 22 years. It’s necessary to commemorate their achievements before gazing too far into the future:

It would be easy for a Huskies fan to look ahead to next year and salivate. But the move right now is to look back on this past one and celebrate, writes @Matt_Calkins. https://t.co/Dn8c38HgcB — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 30, 2022

Culp and Richard Newton will be back:

Tight end Devin Culp said after the game that he's returning to UW in 2023. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022

yeah i’ll be back for more — (@iRiichh) December 30, 2022

That’s how you cap a season:

Rome Odunze leads the band pic.twitter.com/DRHF13hyae — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 30, 2022

Retro Dot

Kalen DeBoer. We got a good one:

.