Friday Dots: Huskies reach 11 win plateau for fifth time in program history

The Alamo Bowl champions finished on a seven-game winning streak

By John Sayler
Valero Alamo Bowl - Washington v Texas Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Football

#12 UW quiets Texas crowd, beat Longhorns to cap 11-2 season

Mystery solved, Jalen McMillan was wearing #33:

It looked like he might get sacked 5 or 6 times Thursday night. A big part of this stat is Michael Penix, Jr:

After a sluggish first half from Penix Jr., which saw just a 53% completion rate, he found his rhythm in the second half, breaking another school record in the process for single-season passing yardage:

Penix was uncharacteristically off-target, but his WRs were snagging the balls regardless:

A growing club of contributors have each announced they’re returning in 2023:

The guys from Dawgman.com poured over the key moments that made up Washington’s 27-20 Valero Alamo Bowl win over Texas:

The victory is the seventh in a row for the 12th-ranked Dawgs, who tallied 11 dubs for just the second time in 22 years. It’s necessary to commemorate their achievements before gazing too far into the future:

Culp and Richard Newton will be back:

That’s how you cap a season:

Retro Dot

Kalen DeBoer. We got a good one:

