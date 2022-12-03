Washington officially saw their first exit to the transfer portal since the start of the 2022 season today when safety Cameron Williams announced his intention to enter when the portal opens on Monday. Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times reported last night that the move would be forthcoming.

Williams concluded his Husky career having started 10 games with most of them coming as a true freshman. He had 50 solo tackles and 3 interceptions over 989 defensive snaps while with Washington. He will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

This move became the obvious conclusion when Williams decided to redshirt after he played just 6 snaps in Washington’s 4th game against Stanford despite opening day starter Asa Turner’s injury causing him to miss the game. Williams started as a true freshman back in 2019 but lost the job to Asa Turner after a few coverage breakdowns led to long touchdowns. He played in 7 games last season including a couple of starts but missed 4 tackles in his last action of the year against Oregon.

This season Williams played extensively in reserve during blowout wins over Kent State and Portland State but never made it in on defense against Michigan State. When Kamren Fabiculanan saw almost all of the reps in place of Asa Turner against Stanford it seemed Williams knew he wasn’t likely to see much of the field under the new coaching staff and so preserved a year of eligibility for his new school.

Given the uneven play the Huskies received at the safety position this season and the graduation of Alex Cook it would’ve been nice to keep an experienced player like Williams around. However it looks like the new defensive staff didn’t see him as a great fit for their system and hopefully he’ll find somewhere he can thrive.

With Williams and Cook gone the depth chart at safety for next year we’ll likely see Asa Turner and Kamren Fabiculanan as the primary starters at the safety spot with Makell Esteen and Vince Nunley as backups (pending any additions in the portal). The staff appeared high on Nunley before he suffered a season-ending injury very early on this season. Freshman Tristan Dunn will also have a chance as will incoming true freshman 4-star Vincent Holmes.

Best of luck to Cam at his next stop!